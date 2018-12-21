Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (DEWM) Congratulates President Trump on Signing the 2018 Farm Bill Into Law That Legalizes Industrial Hemp, Signaling an Increased Value of Dewmar’s Seasoned Subsidiary, United States Hemp Corporation

Washington, DC, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTCPINK: DEWM) issues this report congratulating President Donald J. Trump for signing the $867 billion 2018 Farm Bill into law that federally legalizes the cultivation and sale of industrial hemp, which is defined as cannabis that contains less than 0.3-percent THC. This new law has as an immediate, positive impact on Dewmar’s 100% owned seasoned subsidiary, United States Hemp Corporation, which could significantly benefit from the removal of over 40 years of restrictions against industrial hemp production. Legalizing hemp could make it a significant agricultural crop in the coming years. Analysts with CNBC estimate it could be a $20 billion industry by 2022.

U.S. Senator John Boozman of Arkansas was on-hand for the signing as he commented, “Signing this bill into law provides five years of certainty and predictability for America’s agriculture producers, everyday consumers and rural communities.” In 2017, Dewmar International partnered with an Arkansas company, in a concerted effort to provide legal medical cannabis to qualified patients and to work with the state’s Historically Black College and University to provide industrial hemp research and programs, after Dewmar CEO sat in on a group meeting which included Governor Asa Hutchinson. At this time, final decisions have not been made as to which companies will receive licenses although a recent report leaked yesterday shows that Dewmar’s partner still has a chance to earn 1 of the 32 outstanding dispensary/grow permits.

Since 2014, United States Hemp Corporation has been a pioneering force in the development of the emerging U.S. hemp industry. Its management services include research and development, intellectual property asset development, brand management as well as a host of sales and marketing services. As part of U.S. Hemp Corporation’s unique Hemp Incubatorthat partners with consumer brands to develop functional food and supplement products to then help them expand their distribution channels through Dewmar’s relationships with major retailers; brands such as Kush Cakes hemp-infused brownies now have plans to soon expand to the Canadian market both as a traditional brownie as well as a licensed THC and CBD infused brownie. One of our consultants has made several trips to Canada and has met with several public companies regarding Kush Cakes. The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Our Company’s investment in New West Genetics is looking very sweet to me nowadays as I am glad that our 3Ps - Projections, Patience and Perseverance has paid off,” commented Dr. Marco Moran, CEO of Dewmar International. Wendy Mosher, CEO of New West Genetics, stated the following in a congratulatory email to its private investors, “We never expected it to happen so soon - we all have reason to CELEBRATE- the industry can now grow by leaps and bounds!” Dewmar CEO and its executives echo the same sentiment. The versatile agricultural product that is derived from industrial hemp is used in oils, plastics, building materials, protein powders, drinks, food, and many others.

In anticipation of the massive growth of the industrial hemp industry, Dewmar has taken major steps to invest both in the past, by developing strong hemp to CBD infusible brands via its hemp subsidiary; and in the present, by launching www.MarijuanaEmail.com, with both having potential worldwide implications for international sales and utilization by foreign visitors to the U.S. as cannabis tourists.

This new hemp bill removes hemp from the list of controlled substances and allows states to regulate its production, commerce and research with approval from the USDA. The Drug Enforcement Administration will no longer be able to interfere with the interstate commerce of hemp products created in the United States, which will open the doors for banks, merchant services, credit card companies, e-commerce sites and advertising platforms to do business with hemp companies. Time will tell how administrative agencies like the USDA and FDA will regulate hemp products, but heightened business and investor interest in the space is expected to rapidly ramp up going into the new year.

The new law removes hemp and its constituents from the list of prohibited controlled substances. We believe this language removes cannabidiol (CBD) from the list of controlled substances. Therefore, the law clearly states that cannabidiol (CBD) as derived from industrial hemp is no longer on the list of prohibited controlled substances. Dewmar stands willing and able to take full advantage of the CBD opportunity. Market sources are already highlighting the massive opportunity for companies like Dewmar

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified service-disabled veteran business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar’s primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, such as Lean Slow Motion Potion, which is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market and Kush Cakes relaxation brownies. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA. Dewmar owns the cannabis industry dispensary-to-consumer site www.MarijuanaEmail.com which serves as a unique online portal that connects marijuana dispensaries with their customer base throughout North America.

About United States Hemp Corporation

United States Hemp Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dewmar International BMC, Inc., was formed in 2014 in the State of Nevada whose primary goal is to promote the cultivation, research and new product development of hemp based nutraceuticals, industrial goods and consumer goods in the United States.

