Director/PDMR Shareholding

Related content Issue of Equity Net Asset Value(s) Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS All relevant boxes should be completed in block capital letters. 1. Name of the issuer Fidelity Special Values PLC 2. State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006. (ii) 3. Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director Dean Buckley 4. State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person No 5. Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest 1 As in 3 above 6. Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares Ordinary shares of 5p each 7. Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them Dean Buckley (12,500 shares held) 8. State the nature of the transaction Purchase of shares 9. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired 17,500 ordinary shares 10. Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage) 0.007% 11. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed n/a 12. Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage) n/a 13. Price per share or value of transaction 17,500 shares at £2.2750 per share 14. Date and place of transaction 21 December 2018 15. Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage) 30,000 shares (0.01%) 16. Date issuer informed of transaction 21 December 2018 If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes

17. Date of grant 18. Period during which or date on which exercisable 19. Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option 20. Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number) 21. Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise 22. Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification 23. Any additional information 24. Name of contact and telephone number for queries Bonita Guntrip For and on behalf of FIL Investments International Company Secretary 01737 837320

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification Bonita Guntrip for FIL Investments International, Company Secretary Date of notification 21 December 2018

Notes: This form is intended for use by an issuer to make a RIS notification required by DTR 3.3.

(1) An issuer making a notification in respect of a transaction relating to the shares or debentures of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 16, 23 and 24.

(2) An issuer making a notification in respect of a derivative relating the shares of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 13, 14, 23 and 24.

(3) An issuer making a notification in respect of options granted to a director/person discharging managerial responsibilities should complete boxes 1 to 3 and 17 to 24.

(4) An issuer making a notification in respect of a financial instrument relating to the shares of the issuer (other than a debenture) should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 23 and 24.