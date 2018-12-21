21/12/2018 17:10:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 21

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the

m

1

Deta

ils  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)Name

JACQUI FERGUSON

2

Reaso

n for the notification

a)Position/status

NON

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

 

b)Initial notification/Amendment

I

NITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Deta

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Deta

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

  GB00B5N0P849

b)Nature of the transaction

SHARE PURCHASE IN LIEU OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN

c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)

£5.01

552

d)Aggregated information

-           Aggregated volume

-           Price

552

£5.01

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-12-21

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

