21/12/2018 07:00:00

Directorate Appointment

Energiser Investments Plc - Directorate Appointment

PR Newswire

London, December 20

21 December 2018

Energiser Investments plc

 (“Energiser” or the “Company”)

Directorate Appointment

The board of the Company is pleased to announce that John Depasquale has today been appointed to the board of the Company as a non-executive director.

Jean (“John”) Pierre Bernard Louis Depasquale (age 52)

John has almost 30 years’ financial services experience working in the areas of corporate finance, equity capital markets and financial regulation.

John started his career at the London Stock Exchange plc in equity capital markets where he focused on vetting and approving equity transactions for listed companies. Later John moved into corporate finance, predominantly working with Main Market and AIM quoted companies, where he has held senior roles at a number of firms including Seymour Pierce, ZAI Corporate Finance and Zeus Capital. To date, he has worked on over 50 IPOs across a range of sectors and jurisdictions.

John currently works at Allenby Capital Limited.

John is not, or has not been in the last 5 years, a director or partner of any company and does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company.

There are no further disclosures under Schedule 2 (g) of the AIM Rules.

Stephen Wicks commented, “I am delighted to welcome John to the Board of Energiser Investments plc as an independent non-executive director. His skill and experience will be very useful for the Group as it seeks further opportunities.”

For further information, please visit https://www.energiserinvestments.co.uk/ or contact:

Energiser Investments plc

Nishith Malde

+44 1494 762 450

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson

+44 20 7213 0880

