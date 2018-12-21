Dynacor Produces 6,277 Ounces of Gold in November

MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG / OTC: DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to announce today its November gold production results at its Veta Dorada Plant in Chala, Peru.

In November, the Corporation processed 7,964 DMT of ore and produced 6,277 ounces of gold for cumulative gold production of 73,293 ounces thus far in 2018. The November production was mainly affected by a 13.1% decrease in ore grade compared to the previous month when it produced 7,352 ounces of gold over a volume of 8,126 DMT processed in October 2018.

Overall, after eleven months in 2018, the Veta Dorada plant has processed 82,911 DMT of gold mineralized material which represents a significant 21.4% increase compared to the 68,309 DMT processed for that same period in 2017.

Dynacor, the largest publicly owned ore processing company in Peru has a proven and long history of purchasing high-grade ore in the country. The Corporation expects to report in 2018, its historical best annual gold production.

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2017, Dynacor produced 79,897 ounces of gold, a 9% increase as compared with 2016 (73,477 ounces). Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

