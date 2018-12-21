21/12/2018 18:59:56

Eckrich® and Jewel-Osco Partner to Commemorate Local Veterans at Chicago Bulls Game

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, Dec. 19, Eckrich®  joined forces with grocery retailer Jewel-Osco to honor five former service members in a special presentation in the 3rd quarter as the Chicago Bulls took on the Brooklyn Nets. The crowd at the United Center roared as the five local Chicago veterans were presented with $1,000 each in free groceries in recognition of their service and sacrifice.

Eckrich, the makers of naturally hardwood smoked sausage and perfectly seasoned deli meats, conducted this special surprise as part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to honor, thank, and support active service members, veterans, and their families across the country.

The ceremony gathered five honorees representing the varying branches of the military. Harold Clyman served in the United States Navy as an engineman 3rd class for five years during the Vietnam War. Richard Graham enlisted in the United States Army where he served overseas in Vietnam for one year, achieving the rank of specialist 4. Robert Fuggiti served the United States Army as a cannoneer and gunner for three years in the Vietnam War. Bette Horstman enlisted in the United States Army for three years during World War II, achieving the rank of captain. Louis E. Cisela of the United States Air Force served for three years in Vietnam, achieving the rank of sergeant.

“We are grateful to have community-oriented partners like Jewel-Osco and the Chicago Bulls who hold shared values in having an active role in the military community. Together we can continue to give back to those who sacrificed so much for the freedom of our country,” said Michael Baughman, director of marketing for Smithfield Foods. “We are privileged to have the opportunity to make these unforgettable experiences possible for such deserving members of the community.”

“We are grateful to our Veterans for the sacrifices they have made, and we’re truly honored to partner with Eckrich and the Chicago Bulls for this presentation,” said Paul Gossett, President of Jewel-Osco.

During the game, Eckrich invited fans to engage with the brand through activations on the 100-level and 300-level concourses within the arena. Visitors took home assorted Eckrich-branded swag and coupons, while posing for photos with Jewel-Osco’s mascot, JoJo.

For more information about Eckrich, please visit www.eckrich.com or follow Eckrich on Facebook and Twitter. Eckrich is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Eckrich

The makers of naturally hardwood smoked sausage and savory deli meats, Eckrich was founded by Peter Eckrich in 1894 and has grown from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to one of the most recognized regional premium deli and meat brands on the market today. Through it all, Eckrich meats have been recognized for their great taste and supreme quality, craftsmanship, care, and pride. For more information, visit www.Eckrich.com. Eckrich is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Jewel-Osco

Jewel-Osco was founded in 1899 and is owned by New Albertsons, Inc. The grocery and drug retailer has 187 locations encompassing Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Iowa, and employs 31,000 associates. For more information log onto www.JewelOsco.com and follow on social media at Facebook.com/JewelOsco, Twitter.com/JewelOsco, Instragam.com/JewelOsco, Pinterest.com/JewelOscopr and YouTube.com/JewelOsco

