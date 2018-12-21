21/12/2018 00:00:00

Guardant Health to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:GH), a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Guardant Health’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.  Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://guardanthealth.com.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics.  Its Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed to leverage its capabilities in technology, clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs.  In pursuit of its goal to manage cancer across all stages of the disease, Guardant Health has launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2, respectively. Since its launch in 2014, Guardant360 has been used by more than 5,000 oncologists, over 40 biopharmaceutical companies and all 27 of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network centers.

