21/12/2018 23:28:02

Hagens Berman Reminds Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action and January 2, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Related content
21 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..
20 Dec - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
19 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST NKTR WBT SYF PPDF BA XPO TDOC: ..

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) of the January 2, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired Synchrony Financial securities between October 21, 2016 and November 1, 2018 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/SYF

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

SYF@hbsslaw.com

.

During the class period, the Company and management repeatedly assured investors that they were focused on a higher asset quality base and disciplined underwriting.

However, after Synchrony’s most important retail partner (Walmart) announced it selected Capital One for its store-brand cards and later sued Synchrony alleging that Synchrony intentionally underwrote the Walmart/Synchrony credit card program in a way that exposes the program to significant unique credit risk harming Walmart, the price of Synchrony shares fell $3.01, or about 10%, to close at $26.43 on November 2, 2018.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, Defendants’ apparently undisclosed loosening of underwriting standards, and the extent to which management’s earlier statements about asset quality and underwriting may have been misleading,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Synchrony Financial should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email SYF@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21 Dec SYF
Hagens Berman Reminds Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action and January 2, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
21 Dec SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synchrony Financial - SYF
20 Dec SYF
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, HON, ALGN and SYF
19 Dec SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST NKTR WBT SYF PPDF BA XPO TDOC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
18 Dec SYF
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, SYF and AQUA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17 Dec SYF
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17 Dec SYF
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, JT, CWH, HON and SYF
17 Dec SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synchrony Financial (SYF) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019
16 Dec SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG NKTR SYF GSKY RBBN (SONS) MGI NSANY CURO LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
15 Dec SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synchrony Financial - SYF

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
2
Bavarian Nordic Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of Biologics License Application for MVA-BN Smallpox Vaccine
3
Bank of the Pacific Donates Naselle Building to Ocean Beach Hospital
4
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY)
5
Nicox Focuses Research Activities on Novel NO-Donating PDE5 Inhibitors for Glaucoma and Enters into Collaboration with Novaliq

Related stock quotes

Synchrony Financial 22.50 -2.1% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21 Dec
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Provides Update on Nasdaq Matters
21 Dec
Hagens Berman Reminds Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action and January 2, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
21 Dec
KEYSTONE BANK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GREEN BANK’S AUSTIN BRANCH
21 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PPDAI Group, Inc. - PPDF
21 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tenaris S.A. - TS
21 Dec
iSIGN Media Announces the Close of its Previously Announced Shares for Debt Agreement
21 Dec
Hagens Berman Updates Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) Investors Concerning Ongoing Investigation of Directors’ Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties
21 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages IMMU Investors to Contact the Firm
21 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McDermott International, Inc. – MDR

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 December 2018 00:23:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-22 01:23:25 - 2018-12-22 00:23:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY