21/12/2018 23:13:58

Hagens Berman Updates Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) Investors Concerning Ongoing Investigation of Directors’ Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

Related content
21 Dec - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Acti..
21 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC N..
21 Dec - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS and CMCM: Levi & Korsinsky, ..
Related debate
05 Nov - 
Ja, de kommer altid efter de små fisk....... &nbs..
05 Nov - 
Du har fuldstændig ret - Langt de fleste store fi..
05 Nov - 
111 million Britta anholt efter 1 måned og 12,4 milliar..

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investor-rights law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP updates shareholders of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) of the Firm’s ongoing investigation into whether certain Goldman officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi.

Concerned long-term Goldman shareholders are encouraged to contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/GS

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

GS@hbsslaw.com

.

On December 21, 2018, the financial press reported Malaysia’s finance minister is seeking $7.5 billion in reparations from Goldman.

This follows reports that Goldman played a “central role” in a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal relating to bond sales that the Company arranged and underwrote for 1Malaysia Development Berhad (“1MDB”) in 2012 and 2013.

Malaysia accuses Goldman and two former employees of “grave violations” of its securities laws in connection with the 1MDB bonds.  Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), and its subsidiary, Aabar Investments PJS (Aabar), accuses Goldman of implicating IPIC in a money laundering scheme from 1MDB, and conspiring with others to bribe former executives of IPIC and Aabar, inducing them to “misuse the companies’ names, networks, and infrastructures to further the criminal schemes and to personally benefit Goldman Sachs.”

In a related development, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Tim Leissner, Goldman's former chairman of Southeast Asia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder money and conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act through the payment of bribes to government officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi.  According to the DOJ, a total of $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by senior officials, with laundered funds pumped into New York condos, hotels, yachts, a jet, and used to fund movies such as “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

“We are focused on possible violations of the Board of Directors’ fiduciary duties towards the Company, resulting damages to it, and reports that its former Chairman and CEO (Lloyd Blankfein) met with the Malaysian financier at the center of the country’s fraud and bribery scandal,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Goldman should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email GS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21 Dec GS
Hagens Berman Updates Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) Investors Concerning Ongoing Investigation of Directors’ Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties
21 Dec GS
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Encourages GS Investors to Contact the Firm
21 Dec GS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
21 Dec GS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS and CMCM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Dec GS
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
30 Nov GS
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Resolute Forest Products, The Goldman Sachs Group, Humana, WEX, Parker-Hannifin, and Shoe Carnival — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
27 Nov GS
Built Technologies Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship
13 Nov GS
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages GS Investors to Contact the Firm
13 Nov GS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
06 Nov GS
DiscoverOrg Co-founder and CEO Henry Schuck Selected as One of Goldman Sachs’ 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
2
Bavarian Nordic Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of Biologics License Application for MVA-BN Smallpox Vaccine
3
Bank of the Pacific Donates Naselle Building to Ocean Beach Hospital
4
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY)
5
Nicox Focuses Research Activities on Novel NO-Donating PDE5 Inhibitors for Glaucoma and Enters into Collaboration with Novaliq

Related stock quotes

Goldman Sachs Group Inc .. 160.05 -5.0% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21 Dec
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Provides Update on Nasdaq Matters
21 Dec
Hagens Berman Reminds Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action and January 2, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
21 Dec
KEYSTONE BANK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GREEN BANK’S AUSTIN BRANCH
21 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PPDAI Group, Inc. - PPDF
21 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tenaris S.A. - TS
21 Dec
iSIGN Media Announces the Close of its Previously Announced Shares for Debt Agreement
21 Dec
Hagens Berman Updates Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) Investors Concerning Ongoing Investigation of Directors’ Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties
21 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages IMMU Investors to Contact the Firm
21 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McDermott International, Inc. – MDR

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 December 2018 00:23:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-22 01:23:21 - 2018-12-22 00:23:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY