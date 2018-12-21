21/12/2018 13:45:00

IMT VISLINK RECEIVES OVER $400,000 IN ORDERS FOR AIRBORNE VIDEO DOWNLINK EQUIPMENT FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AND WASHINGTON STATE

Air to-Anywhere Design Allows Real-time Video to be Gathered, Distributed

and Managed Across all Deployed Assets

SARASOTA, FL, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  xG Technology, Inc. (“xG” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), announced that its IMT Vislink business has received orders valued at over $400,000 for high-definition airborne video downlink system (“AVDS”) equipment and related services from law enforcement agencies located in Southern California and Washington State.

The IMT Vislink AVDS includes an integrated suite of downlink transmitters, receivers and antennas. The system is purpose-built to capture real-time, reliable high-definition video from helicopters and other aircraft for display at Emergency Operation Centers, mobile command units and on smartphones via cellular and Wi-Fi networks.

“For over 40 years, IMT Vislink has been the leader in mission-critical video transmission systems,” said John Payne, President and COO of IMT Vislink. Our AVDS solutions meet the stringent mission-critical requirements of law enforcement organizations around the world, enabling timely and accurate decision making and enhancing the safety of the public and law enforcement personnel.”

Among the law enforcement functions the IMT Vislink AVDS supports are search and rescue operations, narcotics surveillance/interdiction, personnel/cargo transport, inter-agency pursuit coordination, wildfire suppression, emergency medical services transport and patrol support.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology’s IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications and are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products have been engineered to deliver elevated levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 80 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target”, “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

# # #

For More Information

xG Technology:                                                

Daniel Carpini

941-953-9035                                                    

daniel.carpini@xgtechnology.com

Investor Relations:

John Marco

CORE IR

516-222-2560

johnm@coreir.com

