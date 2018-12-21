IT – Genium INET 5.0.0220 Project Update

This message contains important information regarding the Genium INET upgrade on March 23rd 2019 to version 5.0.0220 which includes new mandatory functionalities and enhancements going live March 25th.
The following changes are currently in scope for the release:
OMnet
Front ends
The previously announced mandatory Clearing Workstation upgrade is now non-mandatory
Users of the new MMT Flags in the trade change message needs to upgrade to the scheduled new Clearing Workstation 1.
The planned project timeline for Genium INET 5.0.0220
December 20, 2018
Release of draft technical specifications
January 17, 2019
Release of final technical specifications
January 25
Initial front-ends available
January 30
External test system 4 availability
February 8
Go-live candidates of front-ends
March 5
External test system 3 upgrade
March 7
External test system 1 upgrade
March 23
Upgrade of Genium INET to version 5.0.0220
March 25
First trading and clearing day for Equity Derivatives, Fixed Income and Commodities on Genium INET 5.0.0220
Information on the 5.0.0220 release is available on the Technical Information web site. The site will be continuously updated.
https://business.nasdaq.com/trade/trade-management/technical-information/genium-inet/release-C.html
For technical questions, please contact:
Technical Support
technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
+46 8 405 6750
For general questions on the release, please contact:
Technical Relations
Anders Bergström
anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com
+46 8 405 7364