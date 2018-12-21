21/12/2018 15:01:50

IT – Genium INET 5.0.0220 Project Update

This message contains important information regarding the Genium INET upgrade on March 23rd 2019 to version 5.0.0220 which includes new mandatory functionalities and enhancements going live March 25th.

The following changes are currently in scope for the release:

 

OMnet

Front ends

  • The previously announced mandatory Clearing Workstation upgrade is now non-mandatory

  • Users of the new MMT Flags in the trade change message needs to upgrade to the scheduled new Clearing Workstation 1.

 

The planned project timeline for Genium INET 5.0.0220

December 20, 2018

Release of draft technical specifications

January 17, 2019

Release of final technical specifications

January 25

Initial front-ends available

January 30

External test system 4 availability

February 8

Go-live candidates of front-ends

March 5

External test system 3 upgrade

March 7

External test system 1 upgrade

March 23

Upgrade of Genium INET to version 5.0.0220

March 25

First trading and clearing day for Equity Derivatives, Fixed Income and Commodities on Genium INET 5.0.0220

 

 

 

Information on the 5.0.0220 release is available on the Technical Information web site. The site will be continuously updated.

https://business.nasdaq.com/trade/trade-management/technical-information/genium-inet/release-C.html

For technical questions, please contact:

Technical Support

technicalsupport@nasdaq.com

+46 8 405 6750

For general questions on the release, please contact:

Technical Relations

Anders Bergström

anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com

+46 8 405 7364

 

 

Post comment

