IT – Genium INET 5.0.0220 Project Update

This message contains important information regarding the Genium INET upgrade on March 23rd 2019 to version 5.0.0220 which includes new mandatory functionalities and enhancements going live March 25th.

The following changes are currently in scope for the release:

OMnet

A released OMnet reference guide can now be found at https://business.nasdaq.com/trade/trade-management/technical-information/genium-inet/release-C.html.

The previous announced change to BD39 have been modified. MMT flags in trade change message in BD39 will be unaffected.

A new broadcast, BD42, will be introduced containing the MMT flags.

There is a new query, CQ135, to query missed BD42s

Front ends

The previously announced mandatory Clearing Workstation upgrade is now non-mandatory

Users of the new MMT Flags in the trade change message needs to upgrade to the scheduled new Clearing Workstation 1.

The planned project timeline for Genium INET 5.0.0220

December 20, 2018 Release of draft technical specifications January 17, 2019 Release of final technical specifications January 25 Initial front-ends available January 30 External test system 4 availability February 8 Go-live candidates of front-ends March 5 External test system 3 upgrade March 7 External test system 1 upgrade March 23 Upgrade of Genium INET to version 5.0.0220 March 25 First trading and clearing day for Equity Derivatives, Fixed Income and Commodities on Genium INET 5.0.0220

Information on the 5.0.0220 release is available on the Technical Information web site. The site will be continuously updated.

https://business.nasdaq.com/trade/trade-management/technical-information/genium-inet/release-C.html

For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support

technicalsupport@nasdaq.com

+46 8 405 6750

For general questions on the release, please contact: Technical Relations

Anders Bergström

anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com

+46 8 405 7364