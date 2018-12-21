King Kamehameha's Courtyard Hotel Creates Inspired Seaside Weddings

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Courtyard King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel announces all-inclusive packages for couples-to-be hosting their celebration on the Big Island. The hotel offers packages that include florals, music, photography and catering in an oceanfront location. Guests are invited to host weddings of up to 450 guests, with the hotel’s customizable “build your own dream wedding” packages. Recently featured on Hot Hawaiian weddings, the hotel’s prime location makes it the perfect spot for hosting your special day.

With exclusive packages and captivating oceanfront venues for weddings big or small, the Big Island hotel can easily accommodate up to 450 guests. Wedding parties love hosting their rehearsal dinners during an Island Breeze Luau, and Honu’s on the Beach offers a great Sunday Brunch selection. With 452 guest rooms for out-of-town guests, the hotel’s convenient location lets your attendees explore all that Kailua-Kona has to offer.

Overlooking the sparkling waters of Kamakahonu Bay, this ocean view wedding venue in Kona, Hawaii also offers some of Hawaii’s most delectable culinary offerings right onsite. The hotel’s culinary team serves fresh, delicious Hawaii-inspired cuisine, specializing in seafood, sushi and local Kona produce, as well as refreshing signature cocktails.

Guests can also enjoy nightly live music at Billfish Bar & Grille, where they’ll find acoustic sounds by local musicians on an ocean view pool deck, from 6:30 - 9:30 every night. Valet parking is also available.

For more information or to start planning your special day at this iconic Kona wedding venue , couples can contact the hotel at 1808-331-6332.

About the Courtyard King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel

Courtyard King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel welcomes guests to the Big Island of Hawaii with immaculate accommodations and superb amenities. Located on the historical site where King Kamehameha, the famed King of the Hawaiian Islands, once lived, the full-service hotel boasts a blend of cultural sophistication and modern convenience. The property is just steps from the white-sand beaches of Kailua-Kona and offers many onsite beach activities. The shopping and attractions of Kailua-Kona are moments away. Airy, spacious rooms and suites feature plush bedding, free Wi-Fi, and private balconies, while the hotel’s delicious restaurants blend the flavors of Hawaii with casual, oceanfront dining. Celebrate a wedding right on the beach, or take advantage of the hotel’s spacious indoor venues for hosting a Big Island meeting.

CONTACT: Courtyard King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel

75-5660 Palani Road Kailua-Kona Hawaii 96740 USA

1-808-329-2911

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/koacy-courtyard-king-kamehamehas-kona-beach-hotel/

