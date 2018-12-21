LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
2
Trade and marketing opportunities open for Elixinol following signing of 2018 Farm Bill by the US President
3
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Celebrates Opening of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center and Provides Additional Business Updates
4
Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Historic Year
5
Bank of the Pacific Donates Naselle Building to Ocean Beach Hospital
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
2
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.50 Percent
3
Cambia Health Foundation Awards Over $2 Million to 14 Northwest Nonprofits to Transform Health Care
4
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Agrees to Enter Into Management Agreement with Holiday and Terminate Existing Holiday Lease; Provides Update on Genesis Sales
5
Trade and marketing opportunities open for Elixinol following signing of 2018 Farm Bill by the US President
1
VALNEVA Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Development For Its Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
2
Dengvaxia® vaccine approved for prevention of dengue in Europe
3
Emergent BioSolutions Receives Health Canada Approval of BioThrax® (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed)
4
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Positive Efficacy and Safety Results for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus-Associated Leiomyosarcoma (EBV+ LMS)
5
ALYI - Alternet Systems Hemp Energy Initiative to be Featured on Upcoming Goldman Small Cap Research Cannabis Podcast