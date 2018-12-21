21/12/2018 18:44:36

Market Guide focused on Talent Acquisition Applications released by Gartner, Separating Recruiting from HR Technologies

Holmdel, NJ, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gartner’s Market Guide dedicated to talent acquisition applications, released on Dec. 18, 2018, lists iCIMS as a Representative Vendor.

From our perspective, Gartner’s Market Guide focused on talent acquisition will help human resource and talent acquisition leaders stay ahead of recruiting trends and technology, such as artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, programmatic advertising, texting, and evaluate the best solution providers for their business. There is an arms race underway to find better ways to attract great talent. By separating talent acquisition from its talent and workforce management Market Guides, we believe that Gartner is enabling chief human resource officers to understand the increased expectations of candidates, and the distinct technology providers transforming recruitment.

“Talent acquisition should not be lumped in with human capital management systems since recruiting is more like marketing than other HR functions because we source, attract, inspire and engage people,” said Colin Day, iCIMS founder and chief executive officer. “As the leading best-in-class recruiting solution provider, we know that the jack-of-all-trades HR payroll and talent management providers do not understand the complexity, nor recruiting needs, of global organizations. In our view, Gartner’s Market Guide helps organizations understand the value of integrating a purpose-built talent acquisition solution into their HR system.”

“Evaluate how your TA strategy connects with your HCM, talent, digital business and other critical application strategies. Use caution when selecting appropriate vendors, as the TA market will continue to evolve rapidly over the next two to three years,” wrote Jason Cerrato, senior director analyst at Gartner, and Jeff Freyermuth, senior principal analyst at Gartner.

Click here to download a complimentary copy of the 2018 Market Guide for Talent Acquisition Applications.

Gartner, Market Guide for Talent Acquisition Applications, Jason Cerrato, Jeff Freyermuth, 18 December 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About iCIMS, Inc.:

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting process through a full product suite and an ecosystem of integrated partners delivered within a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) framework. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports 4,000 customers hiring 4 million people each year and is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Carlee Pett

iCIMS, Inc.

7325207453

carlee.pett@icims.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
19 Dec
VELO
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a ne..
21
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
19
19 Dec
PNDORA
Hej, jeg er ikke dansk, så min dansk niveau er ikke det bedste. Jeg købt Pandora aktion 1 år siden o..
16
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14
16 Dec
NOVO-B
Kære exitnu, tommy og jeg er en del et speciale forum med 10 personer, der gerne deler og tillige ve..
14
20 Dec
 
Nej - det er den samme finanskrise (2008), der endnu ikke er løst. Det hele hviler på en tyk sky af ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
2
Trade and marketing opportunities open for Elixinol following signing of 2018 Farm Bill by the US President
3
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Celebrates Opening of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center and Provides Additional Business Updates
4
Bank of the Pacific Donates Naselle Building to Ocean Beach Hospital
5
Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Historic Year

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:03
Dynacor Produces 6,277 Ounces of Gold in November
19:00
Shangela, Alec Mapa to Host the 2019 GayVN Awards, Presented by ManyVids
19:00
Dentsply Sirona to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
19:00
Barrett Lo and Lincoln Property Company Launch Lincoln Boulevard
18:59
Eckrich® and Jewel-Osco Partner to Commemorate Local Veterans at Chicago Bulls Game
18:55
Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
18:55
Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Adjustment to Previously Disclosed Unaudited Retained Earnings and Net Income
18:44
Market Guide focused on Talent Acquisition Applications released by Gartner, Separating Recruiting from HR Technologies
18:44
Com-Guard.com, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Tautachrome Inc. (TTCM) for $1.1M

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 December 2018 19:31:18
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-21 20:31:18 - 2018-12-21 19:31:18 - 1000 - Website: OKAY