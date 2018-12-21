21/12/2018 09:09:00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 21

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCOT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 20 December 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,224.43p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,260.70p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.9% of Shareholders’ Funds.  Current gearing is 1.2%.  There are currently 90,580,311 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
21 December 2018

