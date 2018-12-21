 New Business Initiatives

21/12/2018 07:00:00

PR Newswire

London, December 21

21 December 2018

Milamber Ventures Plc

Milamber (NEX: MLVP), an investment company focused on the education and vocational training sectors, is pleased to announce a new partnership and a new initiative.

Partnership and Joint Venture with Black Arrow Space Technologies Limited

The Company has entered into a partnership with Black Arrow Space Technologies Limited (“Black Arrow”), a British space company looking to re-energise the UK Space Programme by delivering commercial orbital launch services. Milamber is appointed as a strategic business development advisor, supporting Black Arrow through its funding process, as well as entering a Joint Venture to develop the company’s Education initiatives.

The Joint Venture, of which Milamber will own 51% and which is to be called Black Arrow Education, will put in place a comprehensive education out-reach programme, to ensure promising school children, students and university graduates, with an interest in the sector, get an opportunity to become involved in the UK Space Programme. The initial funding for the project will come from Black Arrow’s funding budget. A further announcement on the education programme will be made once the two parties have agreed the syllabus. No cash or shares will be exchanged between the Joint Venture partners at this time.

Furthermore AstroTanks Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Arrow, has been awarded a grant of £1 million by the UK Space Agency, subject to match-funding, to build its specialised “AstroTanks”, which are market-leading, reliable and mass-efficient tanks for satellite propulsion. These tanks will be used within the satellite sector.

For further information see https://blackarrow-space.uk

CheckBox

Milamber is pleased to announce the initiation of “Checkbox”, an internally-created training company compliance product for UK regulated training companies. CheckBox goes beyond the standard simple compliance platform by implementing a human intelligence-led product that will enable training companies not only to stay compliant, but plan for and implement upcoming regulatory change.

