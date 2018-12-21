RateLinx named in the Gartner Market Guide for Real-Time Visibility Providers

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company, and creators of the “Magic Quadrant”, recently named RateLinx to their November 2018 Market Guide for Real-Time Visibility Providers.

The Supply Chain and Logistics industries are saturated with fragmented services and tools. The Gartner Market Guide recognizes vendors in the real-time visibility platform space. As the industry continues to transform and vendor competition grows, customers increasingly need to understand the differentiation of vendor solutions to minimize costs and obtain a real return on investment.

RateLinx, acknowledged as a Representative Vendor in the report, offers a complete real-time visibility platform integrating Track and Trace, Freight Audit Payment, and Transportation Management Systems (TMS) with any ERP and Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). The company offers a consultative and collaborative approach through their Logistics in 3D process—diagnose, develop, deploy. With extensive knowledge and experience in the logistics and supply chain industry, RateLinx works with its customers to solve problems, automate processes and create sustainable competitive advantage by accelerating intelligence. The insights provided allow the platform to deliver cost reductions associated with 3PL (Third-Party Logistics providers), improved resource utilization, and operational efficiency. RateLinx’s integrated platform can be completely deployed in 45 days or less with no additional IT resources.

The company’s customizable Integrated Data Intelligence solution is built on a proprietary data intelligence engine, capable of normalizing and cleansing data from multiple sources, and providing intelligence and predictive modeling with its rating engine. Supporting their solution is their best-in-class managed services, including data support, case tracking, invoice resolution, carrier onboarding and more.

RateLinx continues its push to become the supply chain visibility and intelligence market-leader and is proud to be acknowledged by Gartner as a Representative Vendor.

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 in Madison, Wisconsin, by Shannon Vaillancourt, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics visibility and analytics platform built on an integrated data foundation to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. RateLinx is an ideal solution for shippers requiring manifesting, traceability, and/or financial management, empowering tangible cost efficiencies and opportunities.

