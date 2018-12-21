Riverview Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today announced its Board of Directors approved an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.04 per share. The dividend will be payable January 22, 2019, to shareholders of record January 8, 2019. Based on the current share price, the annualized dividend yield is 2.22%.

About Riverview Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.15 billion at September 30, 2018, it is the parent company of the 95-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail customers. There are 17 branches, including 14 in the Portland-Vancouver area and three lending centers. For the past 5 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal, The Columbian and The Gresham Outlook.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements.” These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company.

