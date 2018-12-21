Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Celebrates Opening of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center and Provides Additional Business Updates

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center Officially Opens Its Doors as Colorado’s Largest Combined Resort and Convention Center

Provides Update on SoundWaves Water Attraction at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center

Announces Permanent Closure of Opry City Stage Venue in Times Square

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) today shared the following business updates:

Opening of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

The 1,501-room Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center opened for business on December 18, 2018. Gaylord Rockies, the fifth Gaylord Hotels property, occupies an 85-acre site and offers more than 486,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and extensive indoor/outdoor recreational facilities. A gateway to the Rockies, the resort is just 10 minutes from the Denver International Airport and authentically captures a local sense of the surrounding area with its interior design and décor modeled after Colorado’s iconic scenery and rich history. Reflecting the resort’s “everything in one place” approach, on site are eight dining options, including Gaylord Hotels’ signature Old Hickory Steakhouse as well as the Mountain Pass Sports Bar, the Relache Spa and Salon and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Colin Reed, chairman and chief executive officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties said, “Tuesday’s opening of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center was a milestone moment for our Company, the Gaylord Hotels brand and the state of Colorado. This hotel opened its doors with 1.1 million room nights on the books for all future years. With 50 points of occupancy on the books for 2019 and already approximately 55 points of occupancy on the books for 2020, as of November 30, 2018, we could not be more pleased with the early response to this newest addition to the Gaylord Hotels brand.”

In September, the Company announced that it had agreed to a transaction to increase its ownership stake in the joint venture that owns Gaylord Rockies from 35 percent to approximately 62 percent. The Company anticipates the transaction will close by the end of 2018. Upon completion of the transaction, the Company will become the majority owner and managing member of the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

The Company anticipates that, as a result of its completion of the transaction increasing its ownership in the joint venture, it will recognize a gain related to its pre-existing equity method investment in the range of $120 million to $140 million. Although such gain will increase net income for 2018, it will not have any impact on Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Funds from Operations for 2018.

Indoor Portion of SoundWaves at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center Opens

The Company is pleased to announce that the 111,000-square-foot indoor portion of SoundWaves, Gaylord Opryland’s upscale water experience, opened for business on December 1, 2018. Guests of SoundWaves can enjoy three levels of water attractions and activities, including a double FlowRider, rapid and lazy rivers and exclusive amenities for guests over the age of 18. The 106,000-square-foot outdoor area is expected to open in time for the 2019 summer season.

Reed continued, “We are pleased with the early response from our first visitors to SoundWaves, as well as the initial interest we have received from our group customers. We believe SoundWaves is well on its way to becoming a must-visit attraction for groups, families and adult leisure guests looking for upscale recreation options in Nashville.”

Permanent Closure of Opry City Stage Venue

The Company also announced today that it will permanently cease operations at its Opry City Stage location at 1604 Broadway in New York City.

Reed continued, “In September, we announced our plans to suspend operations at Opry City Stage as we evaluated the venue’s ground floor experience and operations. This evaluation is now complete, and we have determined that the costs associated with repositioning this venue do not represent a prudent long-term use of the Company’s capital. We remain excited about the other growth opportunities that exist within our Entertainment segment, and this decision allows us to focus our efforts on those opportunities.”

The Company expects to incur an impairment charge in the range of $15 million to $22 million in connection with the decision to permanently close the venue. Although such impairment charge will decrease net income for 2018, it will not have any impact on Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Funds from Operations.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company’s owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. The Company is a joint venture owner of the 1,501-room Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, which is also managed by Marriott International, Inc. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room hotel near Gaylord National. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry (opry.com), the legendary weekly showcase of country music’s finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry’s radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand. For additional information about Ryman Hospitality Properties, visit www.rymanhp.com .

