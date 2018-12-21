21/12/2018 17:06:29

SECU Employees Pledge Over $87,000 for State Employees Combined Campaign Charities

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The spirit of giving continues to abound as State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) employees once again step up in a big way for the State Employees Combined Campaign (SECC) by providing financial support for hundreds of charitable causes.  SECU staff donated over $87,000 to local and national non-profits and charities through pledges and donations.  The member-funded SECU Foundation also provided financial support to cover the cost of creating the SECC Giving Guide – the official charity listing.

“SECU employees embrace giving back to their local communities year after year.  For the 2018 State Employees Combined Campaign, this tradition continued with great success despite challenging weather situations,” shared Laura Marx, SECC Campaign Team Lead.  “We also continue to be grateful to SECU Foundation for funding the Giving Guide, which allows any state employee, without internet access, the ability to view and donate to any one of over 900 participating charities.  The SECU family is a true example of what it means to care about community.”

State employees and government retirees have been supporting charities and non-profits through the SECC program since 1985, donating more than $107 million to benefit citizens and communities throughout the state and beyond.  Although the 2018 Campaign tally is not yet complete, this year’s contributions are expected to add over $3 million to the cumulative total.

Jimmy Goodrum, SECU Senior Vice President of Member Education and Outreach remarked, “Our employees and members consistently demonstrate their tremendous generosity, compassion, and concern for others through many efforts, including participation in the annual SECC for over a decade.  As a financial services cooperative that serves North Carolina’s state and public school employees and their families, SECU is proud to assist the people and communities of our state through the State Employees Combined Campaign.”

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the State of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 81 years.  The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities.  SECU serves over 2.3 million members through 265 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone and a website, www.ncsecu.org.

Contact:  Leigh Brady, EVP – Organizational Development

Office:  919-807-8347 | leigh.brady@ncsecu.org  

SECU Logo - High Def..jpg

