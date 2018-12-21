21/12/2018 19:00:00

Shangela, Alec Mapa to Host the 2019 GayVN Awards, Presented by ManyVids

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVN Media Network announced today that Actor and Performer Shangela and Alec Mapa will be the hosts at the 2019 GayVN Awards Show presented by ManyVids, set to take place Monday, January 21 inside The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shangela is excited to return to the GayVN Awards, after a memorable time as host last year. “In the true spirit of Shangela, I’m excited to make a grand return as the host of the 2019 GayVN awards. This year will be an even greater spectacle with the addition of co-host actor/comedian Alec Mapa. Together we will undoubtedly bring sass and hilarious energy to this already star-studded award show."

Alec Mapa is elated with the opportunity.  “I’m delighted to be hosting the GAYVN awards with my great talented friend Shangela! This award show is a no holds barred celebration of sexuality, erotica and freedom and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

“We are excited to have both Shangela and Alec Mapa as our hosts,” said AVN CEO Tony Rios. "This pairing will no doubt bring an incredible energy to the show, and I know everyone attending will be excited!”

Recognizing excellence in the gay adult entertainment industry, the GayVNs will honor winners in 15 categories judged by a group of industry professionals and 11 categories voted on by fans. Gay adult stars are invited to flex their social media muscles and call on their devoted following to participate in the 2019 GayVN Awards Fan Voting. Click here to begin voting for the fan nominees. Click here to see a list of the nominees in the 15 categories.

ManyVids, a fast-growing content platform with more than 2 million active members, is the presenting sponsor for the 2019 GayVN Awards Show. The gala event is set to take place Monday, January 21 inside The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

For more information about the 2019 GAYVN Awards Show, visit gayvnawards.com

ABOUT THE GAYVN AWARDS:

The GayVN Awards presented by ManyVids is an annual awards show honoring the gay adult entertainment industry. First launched in 1998, the awards show took a seven-year break after the 2011 event, and is now back at its new home at Las Vegas, Nevada's Hard Rock Hotel and Resort alongside the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo (AEE) and AVN Awards Show.

The 2019 GayVN Awards show is unique in its introduction of the Fan Awards in addition to its industry-voted categories; gay porn enthusiasts are now able to vote for their favorite website, media stars, cam stars and more in 13 categories at gayvnawards.com.

Press and media contact:

Brian S. Gross | BSG PR | 818.340.4422 | brian@bsgpr.com | @bsgpr

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46102cf4-33ca-44b2-8a40-e760651d3ceb

