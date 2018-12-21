SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Perrigo Company plc

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Perrigo Company plc (“Perrigo” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PRGO) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 21, 2018, Perrigo issued a Form 8-K disclosing that the Company’s subsidiary Perrigo Pharma International (formerly known as Elan Pharma International Limited) would “file an appeal with the Irish Tax Appeals Commission regarding a Notice of Amended Assessment (‘NoA’) issued by the Irish Office of the Revenue Commissioners (‘Irish Revenue’) for the calendar year ended December 31, 2013.” The NoA assesses a tax liability against Elan Pharma related to tax treatment of the sale of Tysabri intellectual property and related assets to Biogen Idec. Following this news, shares of Perrigo were down more than 27% on intraday trading on December 21, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/perrigo-company-plc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

