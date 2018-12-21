21/12/2018 20:37:32

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of DBV Technologies S.A.

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of DBV Technologies S.A. (“DBV Technologies” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DBVT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 21, 2018, DBV Technologies filed a Form 6-K and issued a corresponding press release to announce that it had withdrawn its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Viaskin Peanut in children 4 to 11 years old. Following this news, shares of DBV were down more than 6% on intraday trading on December 21, 2018. To  obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dbv-technologies-s-a-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

