SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tenaris S.A. - TS

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tenaris S.A. (“Tenaris” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TS).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Tenaris and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On November 27, 2018, news outlets reported that an Argentine judge had indicted Paolo Rocca, Tenaris’s chairman and majority shareholder, in connection with a wide-ranging bribery scandal involving the government of Argentina. 

Following this news, Tenaris’s American depositary receipt price fell $2.64, or 9.78%, to close at $24.36 on November 27, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

