21/12/2018 15:30:00

The First of Long Island Corporation Announces the Election of Louisa M. Ives to the Board of Directors

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island, announced that on December 20, 2018, Louisa M. Ives was elected to the Board of Directors of the Corporation and the Bank, effective January 1, 2019.

Ms. Ives is a Managing Director and member of the Executive and Investment Committees of Chilton Trust.  In her current role as Head of Manager Research, Ms. Ives is responsible for external manager selection and due diligence for Chilton clients.  Prior to her current role, Ms. Ives was a Managing Director and research analyst at Chilton Investment Company and served on the company’s Board of Directors.  Ms. Ives’ professional experience also includes working as a Senior Associate at Coopers & Lybrand Consulting Group and experience in a large commercial bank.  Ms. Ives serves on the boards of various not-for-profit and community organizations.

Ms. Ives earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and graduated cum laude from St. Lawrence University with a B.A. in English Literature.  She currently resides in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Walter C. Teagle III, Chairman of the Board of Directors, speaking on behalf of the company said: “We are very pleased to have Louisa Ives join our Board of Directors.  Louisa’s substantial experience in the financial services industry will add another layer of depth and an important perspective to the Board which will benefit The First National Bank of Long Island.”  

For More Information Contact:

Mark D. Curtis, SEVP, CFO and Treasurer

(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7413

