Upper Cuts Salon and Spa Embraces a Season of Giving for Seniors in Maryland

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helen McIntosh, owner of Upper Cuts Salon and Spa, is providing a season of giving for the senior residents of National Harbor, Maryland by providing complimentary makeovers to three deserving local seniors: Elaine, 87; Gloria, 72; and Lillian, 76.

Community engagement is an important aspect of Upper Cuts’ business philosophy as the salon supports Maryland residents through various initiatives throughout the year - Breast Cancer Awareness, Mother's Day Makeovers, Teacher Makeover Contest, and Back to School Specials.

“Kindness is a fundamental aspect of our salon’s values,” said McIntosh. “Our salon professionals are empowered to use their ‘healthy hair’ talents to contribute to those in need.”

Upper Cuts is a black-owned full-service hair salon and spa offering hair, nails, facials, waxing, lashes and massage services. The salon is staffed with seven experienced stylists and a board-certified colorist.

About Upper Cuts Salon and Spa

Located in the upscale National Harbor waterfront district, Upper Cuts Salon & Spa is an elegant beauty boutique where today's sophisticated woman can receive exquisite services in luxury and style.

We deliver personal services in a luxurious setting and specialize in all hair types and textures. With an American Board-Certified Colorist leading our salon team, Upper Cuts proudly defines itself as a go-to color salon. Other professional hair services include natural hair styling, hair enhancements, blowouts, smoothing treatments, loc maintenance, braids, and updos. To augment our hair services, we offer nail care, lash and brow sculpting, make-up artistry, full body waxing, facials, and several massage services. For those desiring an additional level of privacy, VIP services are available in a private styling room.

For more information on Upper Cuts Salon and Spa, contact Taroue Brooks, Event Planner, Publicist and LifestyleArchitect at 202.431.1119 or visit them online at www.uppercutsllc.com 

MEDIA CONTACT:

Taroue Brooks

202.431.1119

Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a9cb362-e5bd-4ac7-9efe-db20d5fcafce

