21/12/2018 11:10:00

Uxin Announces Director Resignation

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), the largest used car e-commerce platform in China, today announced that Mr. Hainan Tan has tendered his resignation as a director on the board of directors (the “Board”) of Uxin, effective December 21, 2018.  Mr. Tan’s resignation was for personal reasons and not due to any disagreement with the Company regarding its business, finance, accounting and/or any other affairs.

Mr. Kun Dai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Uxin, commented: “On behalf of the Board and the company, I would like to thank Mr. Tan for the contributions that he has made during his tenure on the Board, and wish him continued success in the future.”

About Uxin

Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN) is the largest used car e-commerce platform in China. Uxin’s mission is to enable people to buy the car of their choice, no matter where they are located or what their budget is. Uxin enables consumers and dealers to buy and sell cars through an innovative integrated online and offline platform that addresses each step of the transaction and covers the entire value chain. Its online presence is bolstered by an offline network of more than 670 service centers in over 270 cities throughout China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Uxin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Uxin’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement,. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Uxin’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Uxin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Nancy Song

Uxin Investor Relations

Tel: +86 10 5691-6765

Email: ir@xin.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Yi-Ke Hong

Brunswick Group

Tel: +86 10 5960-8600

Email: uxin@brunswickgroup.com

