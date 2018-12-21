20/12/2018 23:08:54

Veritas Appoints Corporate Secretary & CFO; and Issues Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritas Pharma Inc. (CSE: VRT; OTC: VRTHF; and Frankfurt: 2VP) (Veritas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Blair Lowther as the Corporate Secretary of the Company. Blair is a corporate lawyer with many years of experience working with public companies, particularly in the cannabis industry. Blair is excited to help ensure the continued integrity of the Company’s governance framework, administration and regulatory compliance. Dr. Lui Franciosi, CEO of the Company, states, “We welcome Mr. Lowther’s many years of legal experience in his new role as Corporate Secretary.”

The Company would like to announce the resignation of David Alexander as CFO and Director, and the appointment of Peter McFadden, CPA, CA, TEP, MBA, HB.Comm, BSc as interim CFO. Peter began his career in London, Ontario as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG. He was a senior manager, specializing in mergers, acquisitions and tax. As well, Peter taught professional development for the CICA across Canada and Business and Accounting courses at the Okanagan University College. In 1995, Peter opened PMF Chartered Accountants. The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Alexander for his contributions to the Company.

The Company has approved the issuance of 300,000 stock options to Blair Lowther, Nick Standish and Mark Roseborough on December 12, 2018. Each of these options may be exercised for one common share of the Company at $0.12 per option for a period of one-year from the date of issuance.

About Veritas Pharma Inc.

Veritas Pharma Inc. is an emerging pharmaceutical and IP development company that, through its 100% owned subsidiary Cannevert Therapeutics Ltd. (“CTL“), is advancing the science behind medical cannabis. It is the Company’s aim, through its investment in CTL, to develop the most effective cannabis strains (cultivars) specific to pain, nausea, epilepsy and PTSD, solving the critical need for clinical data to support medical marijuana claims. CTL’s unique value proposition uses a low-cost research and development model to help drive shareholder value, and speed-to-market. Veritas’ investment in CTL is led by a strong management team, bringing together veteran academic pharmacologists, anesthetists & chemists. The company’s commercial mission is to patent protect IP (cultivars & strains) and sell or license to cancer clinics, insurance industry and pharma, targeting multi-billion-dollar markets according to Deloitte’s Insights and Opportunities.

Veritas Pharma Inc. is a publicly traded company in Canada, on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the ticker VRT; in the United States, on the OTC under the ticker VRTHF; and in Germany, on the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker 2VP.

For more information, please visit our website: veritaspharmainc.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"

Dr.

Lui Franciosi"

Dr. Lui Franciosi

President and Chief Executive Officer

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.veritaspharmainc.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com. 

Investor and Public Relations Contact

Veritas Pharma Inc.

Sam Eskandari

Telephone: +1.416.918.6785

Email: ir@veritaspharmainc.com

Website: www.veritaspharmainc.com 

The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

