21/12/2018 18:55:38

Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Related content
13 Nov - 
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Fifth Share Repurc..
23 Oct - 
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operati..
18 Sep - 
Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Di..

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 20, 2018, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share, payable on February 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2019.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield, Oak Creek, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha/Brookfield, and West Allis, Wisconsin and a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 47 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to https://www.wsbonline.com.

Contact: Mark R. Gerke

Chief Financial Officer

414.459.4012

markgerke@wsbonline.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:55 WSBF
Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
13 Nov WSBF
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Fifth Share Repurchase Program
23 Oct WSBF
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
18 Sep WSBF
Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
31 Jul WSBF
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
22 Jun NTCT
Research Report Identifies NetScout, Waterstone Financial, Lindblad Expeditions, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Hospitality Properties Trust, and NewMarket with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
19 Jun WSBF
Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
02 May PRLB
Recent Analysis Shows Waterstone Financial, Blue Bird, Proto Labs, American Assets Trust, MoSys, and Aratana Therapeutics Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
24 Apr WSBF
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018
03 Apr WSBF
WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
2
Trade and marketing opportunities open for Elixinol following signing of 2018 Farm Bill by the US President
3
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Celebrates Opening of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center and Provides Additional Business Updates
4
Bank of the Pacific Donates Naselle Building to Ocean Beach Hospital
5
Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Historic Year

Related stock quotes

Waterstone Financial Inc 16.21 1.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:03
Dynacor Produces 6,277 Ounces of Gold in November
19:00
Shangela, Alec Mapa to Host the 2019 GayVN Awards, Presented by ManyVids
19:00
Dentsply Sirona to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
19:00
Barrett Lo and Lincoln Property Company Launch Lincoln Boulevard
18:59
Eckrich® and Jewel-Osco Partner to Commemorate Local Veterans at Chicago Bulls Game
18:55
Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
18:55
Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Adjustment to Previously Disclosed Unaudited Retained Earnings and Net Income
18:44
Market Guide focused on Talent Acquisition Applications released by Gartner, Separating Recruiting from HR Technologies
18:44
Com-Guard.com, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Tautachrome Inc. (TTCM) for $1.1M

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 December 2018 19:30:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-21 20:30:52 - 2018-12-21 19:30:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY