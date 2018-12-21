21/12/2018 22:00:00

Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Automatic Share Purchase Plan Pursuant to its Normal Course Issuer Bid

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) announced today that in connection with its normal course issuer bid that was previously announced on August 3, 2018 (the “Bid”), it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (the “Plan”) with its designated broker to facilitate purchases of its common shares under the Bid from December 28, 2018 to the end of February 14, 2019. The Plan allows Western to purchase common shares at times when it would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase its common shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.

Pursuant to the Plan, before entering a blackout period, Western may, but is not required to, instruct its broker to make purchases under the Bid in accordance with the terms of the Plan. Such purchases would be made by the Company’s broker based on parameters established in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), applicable securities law and the terms of the Plan.

Outside of restricted or self-imposed blackout periods, common shares may be purchased under the Bid at the discretion of Western in accordance with TSX rules and applicable securities law. Any repurchases made under the Plan count towards the number of common shares purchased under the Bid. The Bid came into effect on August 8, 2018 and is scheduled to terminate on August 7, 2019.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company and the largest coastal British Columbia timberlands operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest of approximately 6 million cubic metres of timber, of which 5.8 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber capacity of approximately 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills. Principal activities of the Company include timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value added remanufacturing. With operations and employees primarily on the coast of British Columbia and one location in Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to markets worldwide.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements under the applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by the use of words such as “will”, “may” and similar references to future periods. Although such statements reflect management’s current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements are accurate, and actual results or performance may materially vary. Many factors could cause our actual results or performance to be materially different, including a change in the Company’s financial situation, general economic conditions and other factors referenced under the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of our MD&A in our 2017 Annual Report dated February 15, 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Williams,

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(604) 648-4500

WFPI_logo_RGB_square.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
19 Dec
VELO
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a ne..
21
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
19
19 Dec
PNDORA
Hej, jeg er ikke dansk, så min dansk niveau er ikke det bedste. Jeg købt Pandora aktion 1 år siden o..
16
17:33
VELO
Min dag med grovvalsede Jeg begyndte dagen med de grovvalsede havregryn, men fandt så ud af, at der..
15
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14
16 Dec
NOVO-B
Kære exitnu, tommy og jeg er en del et speciale forum med 10 personer, der gerne deler og tillige ve..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
2
Trade and marketing opportunities open for Elixinol following signing of 2018 Farm Bill by the US President
3
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Celebrates Opening of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center and Provides Additional Business Updates
4
Bank of the Pacific Donates Naselle Building to Ocean Beach Hospital
5
Revolution Lighting Technologies Transaction Committee Retains Financial Advisor

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:30
SB One Bancorp Completes Merger With Enterprise Bank N.J.
22:23
Inpixon Announces Extension of Rights Offering Period to January 11, 2019
22:21
Siyata Mobile Completes $2.0 Million Private Placement Financing
22:10
Stellar Acquisition III Inc. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders
22:04
Aeterna Zentaris Settles Dispute with David Dodd and Philip Theodore
22:03
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Honeywell International, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – HON
22:00
MGX Minerals Closes $6.8M Non-Brokered Private Placement with $3.6M Second Tranche
22:00
R1 RCM to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
22:00
Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Automatic Share Purchase Plan Pursuant to its Normal Course Issuer Bid

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 December 2018 22:48:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-21 23:48:50 - 2018-12-21 22:48:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY