20/12/2018 23:18:42

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Makes an Announcement Regarding Preferred Dividends

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) (“WHLR” or the “Company”), a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers, today announced that, as part of its ongoing evaluation of strategic alternatives, that it will not pay its anticipated fourth quarter dividends on shares of its Series A Preferred Stock, Series B Convertible Preferred Stock and Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock at this time. These dividends represent quarterly payments of $22.50, $0.5625 and $0.5469 per respective preferred share and were anticipated to be paid in January 2019.

The Company intends to accelerate its efforts to reduce short-term, higher cost debt where accretive and complete strategic dispositions and refinancings, while continuing its efforts to improve portfolio occupancy. The Company continues to work through strategic alternatives with its advisors.

The Board of Directors will re-evaluate the payment of the preferred dividends for the first quarter of 2019 when appropriate. All future communications regarding the Company’s common stock and preferred shares, as well as the associated dividends, will be made through public disclosures in due course.

ABOUT WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler’s portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers. For additional information about the Company, please visit: www.whlr.us.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. Specifically, the Company’s statements regarding: 1) its efforts to reduce short-term, higher cost debt where accretive and complete strategic dispositions and refinancings, while continuing its efforts to improve portfolio occupancy; and 2) preferred dividend payments and disclosure of such information are forward looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release.

Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Mary Jensen      

Investor Relations

(757) 627-9088

mjensen@whlr.us

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
19 Dec
VELO
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a ne..
21
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
19
19 Dec
PNDORA
Hej, jeg er ikke dansk, så min dansk niveau er ikke det bedste. Jeg købt Pandora aktion 1 år siden o..
16
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14
16 Dec
NOVO-B
Kære exitnu, tommy og jeg er en del et speciale forum med 10 personer, der gerne deler og tillige ve..
14
19 Dec
I:DAX
FED +0,25% var jo ventet  og et økonomisk sundhedstegn, lærte jeg engang, og FED har nu demonstreret..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.50 Percent
2
Squirrel AI Learning Attends Machines Learning-Summit 2018 on Invitation, Interpreting the Disruptive Innovation of AI+ Education
3
Agria Announces Divestment Agreement with Ngai Tahu
4
WISeKey's CEO, Carlos Moreira to Present at the Geneva Annual Blockchain Congress on January 21, 2019
5
Squirrel AI Learning Appears at World Summit AI. Founder Derek Haoyang Li Presents How AI Revolutionizes Traditional Education

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:32
PLx Pharma Inc. Announces $15 Million Convertible Preferred Stock Financing
00:30
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Acquisition of Own Shares
00:09
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Celebrates Opening of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center and Provides Additional Business Updates
00:08
Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Historic Year
00:02
Trade and marketing opportunities open for Elixinol following signing of 2018 Farm Bill by the US President
00:00
Guardant Health to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
20 Dec
Revolution Lighting Technologies Transaction Committee Retains Financial Advisor
20 Dec
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value
20 Dec
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Makes an Announcement Regarding Preferred Dividends

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 December 2018 00:49:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-21 01:49:01 - 2018-12-21 00:49:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY