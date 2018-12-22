22/12/2018 03:50:00

DENTSPLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY

Related content
21 Dec - 
Dentsply Sirona to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morg..
21 Dec - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
21 Dec - 
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Laws..

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NasdaqGS: XRAY), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Dentsply and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-xray/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 19, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Dentsply and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On August 7, 2018, the Company revealed a wide range of negative information to investors, including that it was the subject of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission; that three of its top executives were stepping down; it was lowering its guidance, and recording a significant goodwill impairment charge.

On this news, the price of Dentsply’s shares plummeted.

The case is Boynton Beach General Employees' Pension Plan v. Dentsply Sirona, Inc. et al, 18-cv-07253.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

Logo -Color.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:50 XRAY
DENTSPLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY
21 Dec XRAY
Dentsply Sirona to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
21 Dec XPO
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WBT, XPO and XRAY
21 Dec XRAY
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY)
20 Dec XRAY
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OZK and XRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
20 Dec XRAY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
14 Dec XRAY
Dentsply Sirona Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
04 Dec AMAT
Recent Analysis Shows NetApp, Williams-Sonoma, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Applied Materials, Alleghany, and AmerisourceBergen Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
10 Nov NDAQ
Xcel Energy Inc. to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning November 19, 2018
08 Nov XRAY
Dentsply Sirona Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results; Announces Restructuring Plan to Drive Value-Creation

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of Biologics License Application for MVA-BN Smallpox Vaccine
2
Nicox Focuses Research Activities on Novel NO-Donating PDE5 Inhibitors for Glaucoma and Enters into Collaboration with Novaliq
3
Hagens Berman Updates Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) Investors Concerning Ongoing Investigation of Directors’ Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tenaris S.A. - TS
5
FSIS Recall 124-2018 Salmonella Reading

Related stock quotes

DENTSPLY SIRONA 35.65 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:50
DENTSPLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY
01:10
Bonso Electronics Reports Potential Loss of Revenue
00:30
True Leaf Supports Effort to Petition FDA for Hemp-Based Pet Food
00:28
Hagens Berman Notifies Nissan Motor Co. (OTC BB: NSANY) Investors of Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Indictment of Nissan’s Former Chairman, and February 8, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
21 Dec
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Provides Update on Nasdaq Matters
21 Dec
Hagens Berman Reminds Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action and January 2, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
21 Dec
KEYSTONE BANK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GREEN BANK’S AUSTIN BRANCH
21 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PPDAI Group, Inc. - PPDF
21 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tenaris S.A. - TS

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 December 2018 05:51:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-22 06:51:43 - 2018-12-22 05:51:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY