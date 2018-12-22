22/12/2018 16:00:00

Larson Electronics LLC Releases 7.5HP Explosion Proof Variable Frequency Drive Phase Converter

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a leading manufacturer of industrial lighting and equipment, has released a 7.5 horsepower explosion proof variable frequency device phase converter with single phase input and 3-phase output. This unit has 220-240 volts AC input/output voltage compatibility and a 24-amp output current. This fan-cooled VFD is designed to improve AC motor performance in industrial applications and features fast torque rise, protection from resonance vibration and steady speed error.

The EXP-VFD-1P-220.240-3P-7.5HP-24A-DCM is a variable frequency device phase converter that is rated Class I, Division 1 and 2, and Class II, Division 1 and 2. This 5.5kw unit is compatible with single-phase input and three-phase output 220-240V AC voltage, provides an output current of 24 amps and an operating frequency range of 0 to 400 Hz. 

This explosion proof VFD phase converter has a V/F control mode and sensorless vector control mode with an interior PID controlled, automatic energy save running to optimize the V/F curve, an automatic voltage regulator and automatic current limiting. The EXP-VFD-1P-220.240-3P-7.5HP-24A-DCM is designed for indoor applications only and can withstand temperatures between -10°C to +40°C and is designed for surface mounting. 

“The VFD phase converter enhances AC motor function in industrial operations,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This unit is small, but it provides ample voltage and includes automatic voltage regulation to ensure it continues to function efficiently and safely.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

