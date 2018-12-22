22/12/2018 17:47:22

Rahal Automotive Group Donates $40,000 to SoldierStrong to Aid Military Veterans Rehabilitating From Spinal Injuries

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bobby Rahal Automotive Group today donated $40,000 to SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit organization that provides state-of-the-art medical devices to aid in rehabilitating mobility to returning veterans around the United States who have experienced spinal injuries.

In honor of Veterans Day, Team Rahal announced a donation would be made to SoldierStrong for every new and used vehicle sold at its central Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh region dealerships during November. In addition, commemorative T-shirts were sold.

“This is a cause that we knew our team members and clients would be able to come together for,” said Ron Ferris, Chief Executive Officer, Bobby Rahal Automotive Group. “We are proud to support the good work done by SoldierStrong because we know it directly improves the lives of our heroes, the men and the women of the U.S. armed forces. We thank the people of western and central Pennsylvania who joined in this very worthy cause."

Chris Meek, chairman and co-founder of the Stamford, Conn., organization, noted the Rahal family's commitment to America's veterans extends beyond its most recent generous gift.

"Bobby’s son, IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, also demonstrates his tremendous support for SoldierStrong through his race team's program, Turns For Troops. For every lap Graham Rahal completed in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series, sponsor United Rentals donated $50 to SoldierStrong," Meek said. "Raising nearly $500,000 since 2016, the Rahals and the Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan race team are literally helping veterans who have suffered spinal injuries take their next steps forward. We're so proud of our partnership with Team RLL and its continuing support for America's military veterans who have sacrificed so much in defense of our freedom."

About Bobby Rahal Automotive Group

Bobby Rahal Automotive Group was founded in 1989 and proudly represents the Acura, BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Volvo brands throughout Western and Central Pennsylvania. The Bobby Rahal Automotive Group team is passionately committed to customer excellence and aims to provide a culture of caring that redefines the automotive experience. For more information, visit: https://www.bobbyrahal.com/

About SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong, previously known as SoldierSocks, helps American patriots literally take their next steps forward. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help our returning service men and women to continue moving in the only direction they should know – forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes towards direct support of American patriots so that they can re-acclimate to civilian life. Our organization works to remind those men and women who sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful. For more information, visit: https://www.soldierstrong.org/

SUNIL LAHOTI (Rahal Automotive Group)

412.683.5000

ERIC WOOLSON (SoldierStrong)

515.681.3967

