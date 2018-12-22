21/12/2018 23:30:00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Provides Update on Nasdaq Matters

HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global provider of renewable energy solutions and crypto-miner hosting services for residential, commercial and utility customers, today announced that it received a notification letter (the “Notice”) from the hearings panel of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) that a hearing will be held on January 24, 2019. As previously announced by the Company, the hearing will relate to the Nasdaq staff determination that the Company is not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C) for continued listing because the market value of its publicly held shares is less than $15 million.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is a global provider of renewable energy solutions and crypto-miner hosting services for residential, commercial and utility customers. SPI Energy focuses on the EPC/BT, and storage markets including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential PV projects in Japan, Europe and North America. The company operates a B2B E-Commerce platform offering a range of PV, storage products in Australia as well as a turnkey solution (umining.io) offering global crypto-mining training, sale, hosting and repair service. The Company has its operating headquarters in Hong Kong and Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.spigroups.com/investorrelations/overview

For investors and media inquiries please contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

IR Department

Email: ir@spigroups.com

Source: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Dec
I:DAX
DAX optrend target 15.000   Dax har nu udviklet sig som korrektionstrenden plejer de seneste mange å..
41
16 Dec
VELO
  Når VELO bliver samlinger med en lottokupon, eller beskrevet, som forretning der er fundamentalt u..
33
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
15 Dec
PNDORA
Det er altid mere enkelt vurderer, hvad ledelsen i Pandora burde have gjort, når man kender effekten..
27
19 Dec
VELO
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a ne..
21
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
19
19 Dec
PNDORA
Hej, jeg er ikke dansk, så min dansk niveau er ikke det bedste. Jeg købt Pandora aktion 1 år siden o..
16
21 Dec
VELO
Min dag med grovvalsede Jeg begyndte dagen med de grovvalsede havregryn, men fandt så ud af, at der..
15
18 Dec
VELO
  Tacrolimus, som det virksomme stof i immundæmpende præparater, har en fantastisk god og vel dokume..
14
16 Dec
NOVO-B
Kære exitnu, tommy og jeg er en del et speciale forum med 10 personer, der gerne deler og tillige ve..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
2
Bavarian Nordic Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of Biologics License Application for MVA-BN Smallpox Vaccine
3
Bank of the Pacific Donates Naselle Building to Ocean Beach Hospital
4
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY)
5
Nicox Focuses Research Activities on Novel NO-Donating PDE5 Inhibitors for Glaucoma and Enters into Collaboration with Novaliq

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21 Dec
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Provides Update on Nasdaq Matters
21 Dec
Hagens Berman Reminds Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action and January 2, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
21 Dec
KEYSTONE BANK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GREEN BANK’S AUSTIN BRANCH
21 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PPDAI Group, Inc. - PPDF
21 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tenaris S.A. - TS
21 Dec
iSIGN Media Announces the Close of its Previously Announced Shares for Debt Agreement
21 Dec
Hagens Berman Updates Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) Investors Concerning Ongoing Investigation of Directors’ Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties
21 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages IMMU Investors to Contact the Firm
21 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McDermott International, Inc. – MDR

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 December 2018 00:23:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-22 01:23:17 - 2018-12-22 00:23:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY