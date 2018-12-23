23/12/2018 05:00:00

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bank OZK, Fitbit, India Globalization, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Bank OZK, Fitbit, Inc., India Globalization Capital, Inc., and Aphria Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK)

Class Period: February 19, 2016 - October 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) that, as a result, certain of the company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) that certain substandard loans were reasonably likely to lead to charge-offs; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Bank OZK class action go to:  https://bespc.com/ozk/.

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT)

Class Period: August 2, 2016 - January 30, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that the defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the company was struggling to transition its mission and differentiate itself from Apple Inc. and other competitors; (2) that, as such, the company was experiencing increased competition; (3) that, as a result, demand and sell-through for the company’s existing and new products were being negatively impacted; (4) that, as a result, the company’s sales and financial results were weakening, and growth was slowing; (5) that the company’s financial guidance was overstated; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants statements during the Class Period about Fitbit’s business, operations, financial results and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Fitbit class action go to: https://bespc.com/fit/.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC, OTC: IGCC)

Class Period: June 21, 2018 - October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) India Globalization’s business model was in a state of change in order to lure potential blockchain and cannabis investors; (2) India Globalization had overstated the benefits of its relationships with manufacturers, partners, and distributors in order to inflate its potential commercial success in the blockchain and cannabis markets; (3) as a result, the New York Stock Exchange delisted India Globalization’s shares from its exchange; and (4) consequently, defendants’ statements about India Globalization’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.  

To learn more about the India Globalization class action go to: https://bespc.com/igc/.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA)

Class Period: July 17, 2018 - December 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Latin American assets acquired by the company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; and (ii) that the acquisition of Latin American assets would enrich the company’s CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders.  The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Aphria’s securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered investment losses as a result of defendants’ conduct.

To learn more about the Aphria class action go to: https://bespc.com/apha/

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. 

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

