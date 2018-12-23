Larson Electronics LLC Releases Magnetic Mount Helios Thermal Infrared Imaging Camera System

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, a leader in industrial lighting, just announced the release of ATEX Zone 1, Zone 21 approved telephone designed for use in hazardous work areas. This IP66 hazardous area telephone has a programmable keypad, pulse dialing, receiver volume control and is hearing-aid compatible and operates on 24-56V DC.

The ATEX-EPPH-229AH is a telephone designed for hazardous locations . The “G” style handset features a noise-cancelling microphone, as well as robust volume control. Operators can use the phone as a standard handset or utilize the hands-free speaker mode. A self-setting fuse prevents possible damage to the circuits in case of high voltage spikes. The ATEX-EPPH-229AH has a 300-3400 Hz audible range frequency response and includes a hands-free speaker output of ~85dB @ 1 meter. Also included is a noise cancelling microphone and hearing-aid compatible receiver.

This IP66 rated telephone is protected against ingress, features an armored cord for extended use and has a keypad with urethane coated with watertight silicon. This device operates in temperatures ranging between -30°C and 60°C with 95 percent (non-condensing) relative humidity.

This telephone supports 24-56V DC and includes a built-in ring detect relay to switch up to 240V @ 5mps. Terminal blocks allow connection to power and a backlit LCD display features 2 lines up to 16 characters in English, Spanish or French, and a 20 number memory including 10 single quick dial numbers and a programmable auto hang-up timer. This telephone can be mounted on a desk or on the wall and two M20 and one M12 gland entries are included.

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

