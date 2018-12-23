23/12/2018 18:00:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, IGCC, NKTR and FIT

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQGS: APOG)

Class Period: June 28, 2018 to September 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

According to the complaint, Apogee Enterprises, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Apogee lacked the required labor force in place to ramp-up its production; (ii) Apogee was unable to hire, train and retain new employees; (iii) Apogee’s productivity and margins would be negatively impacted; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the APOG lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/apogee-enterprises-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

India Globalization Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS: IGCC)

Class Period: October 25, 2017 to October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

The lawsuit alleges India Globalization Capital Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) India Globalization’s business model was in a state of change in order to lure potential blockchain and cannabis investors; (2) India Globalization had overstated the benefits of its relationships with manufacturers, partners, and distributors in order to inflate the Company’s potential commercial success in the blockchain and cannabis markets; (3) as a result, the NYSE delisted India Globalization’s shares from their exchange; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements about India Globalization’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On October 29, 2018 India Globalization announced that NYSE Regulation would begin the process of delisting the Company and trading would halt immediately.

Get additional information about the IGCC lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/india-globalization-capital-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)

Class Period: November 11, 2017 to October 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

During the class period, Nektar Therapeutics allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior studies which attempted to pegylate IL-2 failed; (2) the extended half-life of the Company's lead I-O candidate, NKTR-214, was unlikely to result in efficacy and created additional high-dosing safety concerns; (3) NKTR-214 was less effective than IL-2 alone; (4) the combination of NKTR-214 with nivolumab has yet to demonstrate significant positive results; and (5) as a result, Nektar’s public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the NKTR lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nektar-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT)

Class Period: August 2, 2016 to January 30, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Fitbit Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company was struggling to transition its mission and differentiate itself from Apple Inc. and other competitors; (2) as such, the Company was experiencing increased competition; (3) as a result, demand and sell-through for the Company’s existing and new products were being negatively impacted; (4) as a result, the Company’s sales and financial results were weakening, and growth was slowing; (5) the Company’s financial guidance was overstated; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements during the Class Period about Fitbit’s business, operations, financial results and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the FIT lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fitbit-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

