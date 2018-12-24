24/12/2018 15:30:24

ALKS LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alkermes plc – ALKS

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Alkermes plc, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKS) resulting from allegations that Alkermes may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On October 30, 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released a briefing document concerning Alkermes’ New Drug Application for ALKS 5461 ahead of an FDA advisory committee meeting for the drug. The document revealed that Alkermes “used an abridged 6-item version of the MADRS-10 for the primary endpoint of one of the principal studies” rather than the “10-item diagnostic questionnaire (MADRS-10)” despite the FDA’s “advice explicitly against this plan.” The briefing document also revealed the FDA “disagreed with [Alkermes’] planned strategy to average the MADRS results over several weeks, and recommended use of the MADRS-10EOT, as used in other antidepressant studies and as previously agreed.” On this news, Alkermes’ stock fell $0.57 per share or over 1.4% to close at $39.80 per share on October 30, 2018.

Then, on November 1, 2018, the FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461. At the hearing, FDA representatives reportedly stated that the agency told Alkermes not to analyze its data through an average, which Alkermes did anyway. On this news, Alkermes’ stock fell $3.09 per share or over 7.5% to close at $37.74 per share on November 2, 2018.

