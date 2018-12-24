Bone Therapeutics SA: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

24/12/2018 01:00:00

Gosselies, Belgium, 24 December 2018, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the bone cell therapy company addressing high unmet medical needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases, today announces an increase in the total number of voting rights and shares as a result of the issuance of new shares on 12 December 2018 following the conversion of convertible bonds issued on the private placement on 7 March 2018. The following information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on regulated market.

Total amount of share capital on 14 November 2018EUR 12,434,132
Total number of shares with voting rights on 14 November 20188,246,056
Total number of new shares issued on 12 December 201864,490

Total amount of share capital on 12 December 2018EUR 12,531,512
Total number of shares with voting rights on 12 December 20188,310,546 (a)
Total number of voting rights (denominator) on 12 December 20188,310,546
Total number of attributed warrants167,300
Total number of convertible bonds outstanding95
Total number of bond warrants outstanding2,280
Total number of shares with voting rights that could be created following the exercise of the bond warrants, the conversion of the convertible bonds and the attributed warrants (1)1,215,125 (b)
Total number of diluted shares with voting rights9,525,671 (a+b)

(1) Based on the conversion price of EUR 5.6665 (92% of the Volume-Weighted-Averaged-Price of Bone Therapeutics on 12 December 2018)

About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading cell therapy company addressing high unmet needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases. Based in Gosselies, Belgium, the Company has a broad, diversified portfolio of bone cell therapy products in clinical development across a number of disease areas targeting markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.

Bone Therapeutics’ technology is based on a unique, proprietary approach to bone regeneration, which turns undifferentiated stem cells into bone-forming cells. These cells can be administered via a minimally invasive procedure, avoiding the need for invasive surgery.

The Company’s primary clinical focus is ALLOB, an allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapy platform derived from stem cells of healthy donors, which is in Phase II studies for the treatment of delayed-union fractures and spinal fusion. In addition, the Company also has JTA-004, a viscosupplement in development for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

Bone Therapeutics’ cell therapy products are manufactured to the highest GMP standards and are protected by a rich IP estate covering nine patent families. Further information is available at: www.bonetherapeutics.com.

Contacts

Bone Therapeutics SA

Thomas Lienard, Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Luc Vandebroek, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +32 (0) 71 12 10 00

investorrelations@bonetherapeutics.com

For Belgium Median Enquiries

Comfi

Laure-Eve Monfort and Sabine Leclercq

Tel: +32 (0)2 290 90 93, +32 (0)2 290 90 91

monfort@comfi.be, sabine.leclercq@comfi.be

International Media Enquiries:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Jessica Hodgson, Hendrik Thys and Lindsey Neville

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5701

bonetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

For French Media and Investor Enquiries:

NewCap Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Pierre Laurent, Louis-Victor Delouvrier and Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: + 33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

bone@newcap.eu

For US Media and Investor Enquiries

Westwicke Partners

John Woolford

Tel: + 1 443 213 0506

john.woolford@westwicke.com

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors` current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person`s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

