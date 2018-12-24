Bone Therapeutics SA: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Gosselies, Belgium, 24 December 2018, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the bone cell therapy company addressing high unmet medical needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases, today announces an increase in the total number of voting rights and shares as a result of the issuance of new shares on 12 December 2018 following the conversion of convertible bonds issued on the private placement on 7 March 2018. The following information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on regulated market.

Total amount of share capital on 14 November 2018 EUR 12,434,132 Total number of shares with voting rights on 14 November 2018 8,246,056 Total number of new shares issued on 12 December 2018 64,490

Total amount of share capital on 12 December 2018 EUR 12,531,512 Total number of shares with voting rights on 12 December 2018 8,310,546 (a) Total number of voting rights (denominator) on 12 December 2018 8,310,546 Total number of attributed warrants 167,300 Total number of convertible bonds outstanding 95 Total number of bond warrants outstanding 2,280 Total number of shares with voting rights that could be created following the exercise of the bond warrants, the conversion of the convertible bonds and the attributed warrants (1) 1,215,125 (b) Total number of diluted shares with voting rights 9,525,671 (a+b)

(1) Based on the conversion price of EUR 5.6665 (92% of the Volume-Weighted-Averaged-Price of Bone Therapeutics on 12 December 2018)

About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading cell therapy company addressing high unmet needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases. Based in Gosselies, Belgium, the Company has a broad, diversified portfolio of bone cell therapy products in clinical development across a number of disease areas targeting markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.

Bone Therapeutics’ technology is based on a unique, proprietary approach to bone regeneration, which turns undifferentiated stem cells into bone-forming cells. These cells can be administered via a minimally invasive procedure, avoiding the need for invasive surgery.

The Company’s primary clinical focus is ALLOB, an allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapy platform derived from stem cells of healthy donors, which is in Phase II studies for the treatment of delayed-union fractures and spinal fusion. In addition, the Company also has JTA-004, a viscosupplement in development for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

Bone Therapeutics’ cell therapy products are manufactured to the highest GMP standards and are protected by a rich IP estate covering nine patent families. Further information is available at: www.bonetherapeutics.com.

