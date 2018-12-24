CBIS Celebrates U.S. Congress Passage of the 2018 Farm Bill and RCD Welcomes All Shareholders to the Loyalty Gift Final

IRVINE, CA, Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, applauds the U.S. Congress’ passage of the 2018 Farm Bill legalizing the production of hemp, and RCD welcomes all shareholders to the Loyalty gift final.

“Cannabis Science has a number of significant developments in 2018 to celebrate, we are very excited to report our progress, and announce some outstanding surprises! Our Black-Tie Gala will be just that, a Black-Tie Celebration Gala,” stated Mr. Dabney. “Given this and due to an overwhelming response, I think it is a Great time to re-open the Shareholder Loyalty Portal. Therefore, from today through January 31, 2019, I’d like to provide our shareholders with one more opportunity to register for the shareholder loyalty gift program, thus wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a Happy New Year!”

All shareholders, investors, and lifeline medical supporters should visit https://cannabisscience.com/investors/loyalty-gift-form for information on the Personal Loyalty Gift and to register. The portal will remain open through to January 31, 2019, once and for all.

“Beginning February 1, 2019, we will tally all the numbers and announce the Loyalty Gift Packages via news release. I realize everyone cannot make it to the Black-Tie Gala, so we will make sure we make all the announcements for gifts and delivery options via news release and website first and then do the shareholder gift presentation at the Black-Tie Gala afterwards.”

Once again, RCD will announce and present the shareholder loyalty gifts at the CBIS Black-Tie Awards Dinner Gala Celebration scheduled for the first quarter of 2019.

“As for a date and venue, I think we will be all very pleased! We think February makes sense right now, probably mid to end of February, first quarter 2019 makes the most sense. We want to make sure we have a venue suitable for the occasion. There are a number of very nice venues being made available, so we are looking at the best situation for all our needs,” confirmed Mr. Dabney.

Through the Black-Tie Gala, Cannabis Science intends to celebrate the Industry and the Company’s accomplishments in the medical-cannabis industry, along with awarding those who have been instrumental in the industry and the Company’s achievements, namely shareholders and key industry partners. The program for the Black-Tie Gala will include cannabis treatment success stories from patients and physicians, live entertainment, fundraising auctions, award presentations, and updates from the Company about new drug developments and future expansion plans. The Gala will also showcase Cannabis Science’s new Pharmacies, and the Company intends to present its loyalty shareholder gifts at this event.

“This is an exciting time for our industry and we welcome the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill,” stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Cannabis Science’s President, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder. “The Farm Bill should create a more favorable environment for all USA industrial hemp projects. In Minden, Nevada we have 100 acres with our partners Free Spirit Organics Native American Corporation (FSO NAC) to cultivate industrial hemp with the University economic development plan, with an option to potentially develop up to 500 acres. This project should contribute significantly to our overall operations.”

Additionally, this industrial hemp project will provide FSO NAC and Cannabis Science with the opportunity to supply products to support its research and development activities with leading institutions in the U.S. and globally. Cannabis Science recently launched the Cannabis Science Global Consortium as a framework and platform to cooperate and collaborate with stakeholders worldwide. The Cannabis Science Global Consortium links universities, foundations, corporations, and individuals to share research, ideas, and other relevant information, as well as to implement a cutting-edge research program to develop medicines and delivery mechanisms from bench-to-bedside. The Global Consortium also enables the Company to more strategically coordinate its initiatives, including those focused on education, job creation, and skills training.

Cannabis Science’s business strategy is focused on acquiring top-tier land and partners, while investing in infrastructure within the licensed, medical cannabis industry. The Company welcomes this positive development and will continue to monitor any changes in state and federal legislation. Cannabis Science remains focused on the medical phyto-cannabinoid and indigenous plant markets, as well as expanding the Company’s presence nationwide and globally as conditions warrant.

Cannabis Science’s primary objective is to research and develop U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved, cannabinoid-based medicine to fight a number of targeted critical ailments, including various Cancers, Neurological Conditions, PTSD, Sleep Deprivation, Chronic Pain, HIV/AIDS, Autism, Parkinson’s Disease, Epilepsy, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and others. CBIS and its collaborators are well underway on a number of research projects targeting Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Pelvic Pain, and Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Co-Founder

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832