24/12/2018 21:15:00

Crown Castle to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology, Media and Telecom West Conference

Related content
12 Dec - 
Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividen..
29 Nov - 
Report: Developing Opportunities within Teleflex, Anthe..
02 Nov - 
Crown Castle to Present At the Morgan Stanley 2018 Eur..

HOUSTON, Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time at the Citi 2019 Global Technology, Media and Telecom West Conference. Mr. Schlanger’s presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 40 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle’s website at https://www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO and Treasurer

Ben Lowe, VP Corporate Finance

Crown Castle International Corp.

713-570-3050

Crown Castle International Corp. logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:15 CCI
Crown Castle to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology, Media and Telecom West Conference
12 Dec CCI
Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
29 Nov AKBA
Report: Developing Opportunities within Teleflex, Anthem, Crown Castle International, MSCI, GCI Liberty, and Akebia Therapeutics — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
02 Nov CCI
Crown Castle to Present At the Morgan Stanley 2018 European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
19 Oct AMGN
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Amgen, Crown Castle International, Constellation Brands, Nice, NetEase, and The Hanover Insurance Group — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
18 Oct CCI
Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
17 Oct CCI
Crown Castle Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results, Provides Outlook for Full Year 2019 and Announces 7% Increase to Common Stock Dividend
03 Oct CCI
Crown Castle Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
19 Sep CCI
Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
30 Aug CCI
Crown Castle to Present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CORRECTION – Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of U.S. Xpress Enterprises
2
WISeKey announces execution of definitive agreement to sell the Quovadis SSL/TLS, PKI technology business for US$45 million to DigiCert
3
Isodiol International Inc. Comments on U.S. Farm Bill; Provides Update on Canadian Assets
4
Ferroglobe Announces Sale of Non-core Assets and Standard & Poor’s Assigns Ferroglobe a ‘B+’ Long Term Issuer Credit Rating
5
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrsini With Glencore

Related stock quotes

Crown Castle Internation.. 103.87 -2.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:15
Crown Castle to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology, Media and Telecom West Conference
21:05
Monitronics International Announces Termination of Existing Exchange Offers
21:00
Larson Electronics Releases 5-Stage Skid Mount 3000W LED Light Plant with 30-Foot Mast
20:04
Local Business Leader David Delrahim Donates $25,000 To Los Angeles County Fire Department Foundation
19:54
Reginald Corbitt of SafeCyber Lists Four Things Parents Should Consider When Buying Tech for Teens
19:50
EARLY JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ribbon Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:40
EARLY JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:30
EARLY JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:15
EARLY JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 December 2018 21:42:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-24 22:42:33 - 2018-12-24 21:42:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY