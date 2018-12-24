24/12/2018 19:30:00

EARLY JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Related content
23 Dec - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
21 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST NKTR TX APHA: The Law Offices o..
20 Dec - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, RBBN (SONS) and CURO: Lev..
Related debate
19 Dec - 
Thank you for providing this good and useful informatio..
19 Dec - 
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scha..

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: COST) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 7, 2019.                                

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Costco failed to maintain appropriate internal controls over financial reporting. The Company admitted on October 4, 2018, that “in its upcoming fiscal 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, it expects to report a material weakness in internal control. The weakness relates to general information technology controls in the areas of user access and program change-management over certain information technology systems that support the Company’s financial reporting processes. The access issues relate to the extent of privileges afforded users authorized to access company systems.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Costco, investors suffered damages.

Join the case

to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:30 COST
EARLY JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
23 Dec COST
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, RBBN, TSRO and MGI
21 Dec NKTR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST NKTR TX APHA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
20 Dec COST
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, RBBN (SONS) and CURO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19 Dec NKTR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST NKTR WBT SYF PPDF BA XPO TDOC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
19 Dec COST
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019
19 Dec COST
COSTCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST
19 Dec COST
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
1
18 Dec NKTR
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, NKTR, GSKY, RBBN (SONS) and MGI
16 Dec COST
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, COST and TS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CORRECTION – Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of U.S. Xpress Enterprises
2
WISeKey announces execution of definitive agreement to sell the Quovadis SSL/TLS, PKI technology business for US$45 million to DigiCert
3
Isodiol International Inc. Comments on U.S. Farm Bill; Provides Update on Canadian Assets
4
Ferroglobe Announces Sale of Non-core Assets and Standard & Poor’s Assigns Ferroglobe a ‘B+’ Long Term Issuer Credit Rating
5
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrsini With Glencore

Related stock quotes

Costco Wholesale Corpora.. 189.99 -2.3% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:15
Crown Castle to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology, Media and Telecom West Conference
21:05
Monitronics International Announces Termination of Existing Exchange Offers
21:00
Larson Electronics Releases 5-Stage Skid Mount 3000W LED Light Plant with 30-Foot Mast
20:04
Local Business Leader David Delrahim Donates $25,000 To Los Angeles County Fire Department Foundation
19:54
Reginald Corbitt of SafeCyber Lists Four Things Parents Should Consider When Buying Tech for Teens
19:50
EARLY JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ribbon Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:40
EARLY JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:30
EARLY JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:15
EARLY JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 December 2018 21:42:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-24 22:42:29 - 2018-12-24 21:42:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY