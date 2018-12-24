24/12/2018 14:15:00

Ferroglobe Announces Sale of Non-core Assets and Standard & Poor’s Assigns Ferroglobe a ‘B+’ Long Term Issuer Credit Rating

Related content
26 Nov - 
Ferroglobe Reports Results for Third Quarter of 2018
15 Nov - 
Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings In..
16 Oct - 
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Mountain Province Di..

LONDON, Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or “the Company”), the world’s leading producer of silicon metal, and a leading silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys producer, has provided an update on two corporate events.

Ferroglobe Announces Sale of Non-core Assets

Ferroglobe has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its majority interest in its Spanish subsidiary Hidro Nitro Española S.A. (“HNE”) to an entity sponsored by a Spanish renewable energies fund. HNE operates hydropower plants with 18.9 megawatts of generating capacity under long-term leases.  The Company will receive net proceeds of circa € 18 million ($20.5 million) from the transaction, which it will use to pay down existing indebtedness under its revolving credit facility. This transaction does not require any regulatory approvals and will close on December 31, 2018.

“The sale of these hydro plants fulfils one of the initiatives we set out for 2018,” said Pedro Larrea, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer. “Given the valuation multiple realized for these assets, the transaction is immediately accretive and helps us take a step towards deleveraging our balance sheet. This divestiture and the release of working capital that is currently underway will strengthen our balance sheet, and we remain confident that Ferroglobe will deliver strong cash-flow generation in Q4.”

Standard & Poor’s assigns Ferroglobe a ‘B+’ Long Term Issuer Credit Rating

Ferroglobe has been assigned a long-term issuer credit rating of "B+ with Negative Outlook” by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services (“S&P”). S&P´s evaluation has been reviewed and confirmed after Ferroglobe´s Q3 earnings announcement and its related financial statements.

In its assessment, S&P mentions the following factors regarding Ferroglobe’s financial condition and performance:

  • “We factor into our assessment Ferroglobe´s position as a global leading producer in its subsectors,” which “translates into market shares of approximately 20%-30% in the different divisions.”

  • “The Company has a fair global footprint with facilities in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and China, allowing it to optimize its production and logistics at short notice.” “Ferroglobe is also able to shift production to the extent capacity allows, utilizing the most cost-efficient plants.”

  • “Our assessment takes into account the Company’s ability to generate positive FOCF through the cycle and material working capital inflows during downturns” and “we assess liquidity as adequate.”

Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, Philip Murnane, commented: “We welcome this initial rating by Standard & Poor’s and appreciate the sensitivities considered in their assessment. The rating agency specifically highlights a healthy liquidity position for Ferroglobe and the Company’s operational flexibility. Although there are some concerns that have led to a negative outlook, we believe many of these factors can be mitigated. Further, by delivering on various current initiatives we expect to improve our overall financial metrics and demonstrate our ability to navigate the volatility in the business in a disciplined and effective manner.”

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit https://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intends", "likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "predicts", "seek", "will" and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods presented herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Phillip Murnane: +44 (0) 203 129 2265, +44 (0) 7771 544 988

Chief Financial Officer

Email: phillip.murnane@ferroglobe.com 

FERROGLOBE_BRAND-01.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:15 GSM
Ferroglobe Announces Sale of Non-core Assets and Standard & Poor’s Assigns Ferroglobe a ‘B+’ Long Term Issuer Credit Rating
26 Nov GSM
Ferroglobe Reports Results for Third Quarter of 2018
15 Nov GSM
Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Investor Call for November 27, 2018
16 Oct GSM
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Mountain Province Diamonds, Marin Software, Ferroglobe, Apollo Endosurgery, Huron Consulting Group, and Chipmos Technologies — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
29 Aug BMI
Recent Analysis Shows Clearwater Paper, Aduro Biotech, Comtech Telecommunications, Ferroglobe, Badger Meter, and Donnelley Financial Solutions Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
21 Aug GSM
Ferroglobe PLC Announces Share Repurchase Program
21 Aug GSM
Ferroglobe Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2018
20 Aug ACHN
Recent Analysis Shows Ferroglobe, AXT, ChemoCentryx, RedHill Biopharma, GTx, and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
16 Aug GSM
Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Investor Call for August 22, 2018
14 Aug GSM
Ferroglobe Announces Successful Test of Silicon Wafers Produced With 100% Un-blended Ferroglobe Solar-Grade Silicon Metal

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HON OZK SYF RYAAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NSANY, TX, MAR and CMCM
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALGN, AQUA, EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, IGCC, NKTR and FIT
5
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, RBBN, TSRO and MGI

Related stock quotes

Ferroglobe PLC - Ordinar.. 1.470 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:10
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:00
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - December 24, 2018
14:41
Isodiol International Inc. Comments on U.S. Farm Bill; Provides Update on Canadian Assets
14:24
North American Palladium Completes $10 Million Private Placement Of Flow-Through Common Shares
14:15
Ferroglobe Announces Sale of Non-core Assets and Standard & Poor’s Assigns Ferroglobe a ‘B+’ Long Term Issuer Credit Rating
14:05
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrsini With Glencore
14:01
Innovest Global Acquires Midwest Curtainwalls, Adding $10 Million Revenue to Exit 2018 at $50 Million Annual Revenue Run-Rate
14:01
Innovest Global Acquires Midwest Curtainwalls, Adding $10 Million Revenue to Exit 2018 at $50 Million Annual Revenue Run-Rate
13:58
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 December 2018 15:42:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-24 16:42:08 - 2018-12-24 15:42:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY