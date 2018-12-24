24/12/2018 14:01:00

Innovest Global Acquires Midwest Curtainwalls, Adding $10 Million Revenue to Exit 2018 at $50 Million Annual Revenue Run-Rate

CLEVELAND, Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovest Global Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST) (the “Company” or “Innovest”), a conglomerate with operations in commercial and industrial products and services, biotechnology, and building materials, announces that it closed the acquisition of Midwest Curtainwalls (“Midwest”) on Friday afternoon.

Innovest has now completed seven transactions to round out a business platform which features $50 million in annual revenue run-rate, from two operating divisions; as well as a Biotech Division, which owns an interest in a developmental brain cancer vaccine. Ninety percent of that revenue has been acquired in the last 45 days. The initial operating companies have grown by approximately 50% since acquisition, and have integrated synergistically.

Dan Martin, Innovest’s founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer started Innovest just one year ago. “We’ve added tremendous intrinsic value to Innovest, while issuing minimal stock, no long-term debt, no risky financing transactions, and a focused effort to grow those assets once acquired. Our 2019 plan will be announced soon and involves all of the tools and progress we will need to supercharge our growth and capture that value for stockholders,” he said. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all of our stockholders, which we appreciate greatly for their confidence. Their support has given us the momentum and opportunity to grow, and I’m extremely thankful to our team for serving that opportunity to an amazing level.”

John Yenges, who has been running Midwest as EVP is now it’s President. “The acquisition was enthusiastically received by our client pipeline and our team, and I’m excited to couple Midwest with the philosophies and opportunities Innovest provides. I expect spectacular results,” said John Yenges. Dan Martin stated, “John doesn’t just ‘fit in’ with Innovest, he adds to Innovest. He brings a unique skillset, his own high energy, great ideas, and a motivated team. He’s a true professional and a wonderful person and we are all thrilled to work with him and the people at Midwest”.

More about Midwest:

Midwest (click here for their website) has been in business since 1959 and is an industry leader. Their work has international appeal having done major projects in the United States, Barcelona Spain, London England, and Hong Kong. Midwest will add to our Construction & Building Materials Division. They generate eight-figures in annual revenue from specialty commercial construction contracts. This transaction is our most profitable acquisition to-date. It requires the issuance of 2 million restricted common shares of stock with a two-year guarantee, a ten-percent profit sharing arrangement based 2019 booked contracts, and the assumption of approximately $500,000 in ongoing standard banking obligations which are current and in good standing. Midwest is cash-flow positive in the low seven-figure range.

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST) is a conglomerate with operations in commercial and industrial products and services, energy, biotechnology, and health services. Our primary growth strategy is to acquire existing companies in a select few industries, and attract new customers in cost effective ways. Currently, we have a Commercial & Industrial Division, a Biotechnology Division, and a Construction & Building Materials Division.

For more information, please visit: https://www.innovestglobal.com, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @innovestglobal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact Information

Corporate Office:

(216) 815-1122

info@innovestglobal.com

Twitter @innovestglobal

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

(917) 658-7878

hart@haydenir.com

400dpiLogoCropped.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Dec
VELO
Veloxis har en præsentation på ASTS (American Society og Transplant Surgeons) i Miami. Se link:    h..
29
21 Dec
VELO
Min dag med grovvalsede Jeg begyndte dagen med de grovvalsede havregryn, men fandt så ud af, at der..
23
19 Dec
VELO
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a ne..
21
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
20
18 Dec
PNDORA
Så er vi ved at være ved bunden, alle har mistet tålmodigheden, alle har massive tab, lyset er slukk..
19
21 Dec
BAVA
Når nu Pengekom's nyhed før ikke rigtig fængede, så er der måske noget her, der vil:   De amerikansk..
18
21 Dec
VELO
Vi er alle forskellige og det er jo skønt, at der kan være plads til både daytradere og FA folk. Det..
17
19 Dec
PNDORA
Hej, jeg er ikke dansk, så min dansk niveau er ikke det bedste. Jeg købt Pandora aktion 1 år siden o..
16
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
14
22 Dec
E:VWS
430MW repower i Texas? Tilsyneladende igen kun 10 år gamle vindmøller der skal have en gang Vestas r..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HON OZK SYF RYAAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NSANY, TX, MAR and CMCM
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALGN, AQUA, EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, IGCC, NKTR and FIT
5
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, RBBN, TSRO and MGI

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:10
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:00
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - December 24, 2018
14:41
Isodiol International Inc. Comments on U.S. Farm Bill; Provides Update on Canadian Assets
14:24
North American Palladium Completes $10 Million Private Placement Of Flow-Through Common Shares
14:15
Ferroglobe Announces Sale of Non-core Assets and Standard & Poor’s Assigns Ferroglobe a ‘B+’ Long Term Issuer Credit Rating
14:05
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrsini With Glencore
14:01
Innovest Global Acquires Midwest Curtainwalls, Adding $10 Million Revenue to Exit 2018 at $50 Million Annual Revenue Run-Rate
14:01
Innovest Global Acquires Midwest Curtainwalls, Adding $10 Million Revenue to Exit 2018 at $50 Million Annual Revenue Run-Rate
13:58
Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 December 2018 15:42:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-24 16:42:23 - 2018-12-24 15:42:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY