Local Business Leader David Delrahim Donates $25,000 To Los Angeles County Fire Department Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In keeping with the holiday spirit of giving, David Delrahim, owner of Agoura Hills Hand Car Wash, Lavaggio has donated $25,000 to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Foundation . At a ceremony Friday, Dec. 21, at the Fire Department headquarters, County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby accepted a $25,000 check to help the foundation purchase items not funded by the County.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department Foundation teaches community members about basic safety practices and emergency services believing that a well-prepared population is less prone to accidents and less vulnerable when disaster strikes. The teachings offer programs such as the Fire Safety Town, Community Emergency Response Training, the Shakey Quakey School House earthquake preparedness, CPR training, the Emergency Survival Guide, and more.

“We are grateful to Mr. Delrahim for his generous donation and for his efforts to create awareness about the Foundation,” said Jim Kross President of the LA County Fire Department Foundation. “With more funding we can enhance the elements that need funding and matriculate more children and adults through our programs.” Kross said the more people the Foundation can educate about safety and prevention, the safer the community is as a whole.

“As I reflect on the year, and I am especially thankful to the firefighters who worked bravely to save lives and property during the recent wildfires. I hope my donation brings awareness to the Foundation and its purpose,” said Delrahim. “As we rebuild, I’m proud to stand with the community in gratitude and hope for a bright and prosperous 2019,” he added.

David Delrahim is president and CEO of Platinum Energy. Delrahim has nearly three decades of experience in the petroleum, convenience store and car wash industry. Delrahim is also a prominent philanthropist, along with his wife and through his companies. Over the years, the Delrahims and Platinum Energy have donated thousands of dollars annually to various causes including the Heart Foundation, the Evan Fischer Foundation, Wells Bring Hope and more. He is a board member of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Jewish National Fund, the San Fernando Valley’s Chamber of Commerce and a contributing member to Wells Bring Hope.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department Foundation was created to assist the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s efforts to educate and train the public on fire and life safety. The youth ad community-based programs promote the safety and wellbeing of every person in the Los Angeles County area. To donate and find out more, visit www.lacfdf.org.

Eric Rose

805-624-0572