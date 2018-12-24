Mesoblast to Present at 2019 Biotech Showcase in San Francisco

NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq:MESO) will report on its Phase 3 trials and commercial plans at the upcoming Biotech Showcase 2019 to be held in San Francisco, CA from January 7-9, 2019.

The presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 7 at 2:00 pm PST/ Tuesday, January 8 at 9:00 am AEDT and will be webcast live via https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1226368&tp_key=1f4916da2a

The presentation will also be available as an archived webcast for 90 days on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at www.mesoblast.com

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited (ASX: MSB; Nasdaq: MESO) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates with three product candidates in Phase 3 trials – acute graft versus host disease, chronic heart failure, and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. Through a proprietary process, Mesoblast selects rare mesenchymal lineage precursor and stem cells from the bone marrow of healthy adults and creates master cell banks, which can be industrially expanded to produce thousands of doses from each donor that meet stringent release criteria, have lot to lot consistency, and can be used off-the-shelf without the need for tissue matching. Mesoblast has facilities in Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Texas and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and Nasdaq (MESO). www.mesoblast.com

