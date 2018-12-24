24/12/2018 11:23:00

Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 24

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

NAV and BID PRICE at 21 December 2018.

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd announces that at close of business on 21 December 2018 the unaudited Net Asset Value (Cum-income) for the above trust was 42.30 pence per share. Investment values are calculated using BID prices.

The closing share price at BID on the London Stock Exchange on that date was 35.00 pence per share.

For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu

You can also contact the Company on 0845 527 7588 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu

