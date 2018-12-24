BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at
close of business on 21 December 2018 were:
1290.53p Capital only and including debt at par value
1283.36p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1309.50p Including current year income and debt at par value
1302.33p Including current year income and debt at fair value
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury
shares is 47,879,792. The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.
3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).