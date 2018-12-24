24/12/2018 18:00:00

Newtek Business Services Corp. to Hold Conference Call to Provide 2018 Full Year Update on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at 8:30 AM ET

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (NASDAQ: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that it will hold a conference call to provide a preliminary 2018 full year update on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at 8:30 am ET. The conference call will be hosted by Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer.  The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 303-6993 or (760) 666-3611.

A live webcast of the call will be available in the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the Investor Relations portion of Newtek’s website at https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available on Newtek’s website shortly following the live presentation and will be available for a period of 90 days.

About Newtek Business Services Corp.

Newtek Business Services Corp.

, Your Business Solutions Company®, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business services and financial products under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to over 100,000 SMB accounts across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

Newtek’s and its portfolio companies’ products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment ProcessingTechnology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, The Secure Gateway,The Newtek Advantage, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek® and Your Business Solutions Company® are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “goal” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, intensified competition, operating problems and their impact on revenues and profit margins, anticipated future business strategies and financial performance, anticipated future number of customers, business prospects, legislative developments and similar matters. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions, which could cause Newtek’s actual results to differ from management’s current expectations, are contained in Newtek’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through https://www.sec.gov/.  Newtek cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements.

SOURCE: Newtek Business Services Corp.

Investor Relations & Public Relations

Contact: Jayne Cavuoto

Telephone: (212) 273-8179 / jcavuoto@newtekone.com

newtek logo.jpg

